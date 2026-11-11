Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 10

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Steelers Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Raiders Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Patriots (Munich) CeeDee Lamb vs. 49ers Chris Olave vs. Panthers Tee Higgins vs. Steelers Christian Watson vs. Vikings Justin Jefferson at Packers Malik Nabers vs. Commanders Matthew Golden vs. Vikings

Complete Week 10 wide receiver rankings

Week 10 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Parker Washington at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Washington scored 14.1 fantasy points in last week’s Jaguars win over the Ravens, but he caught only two passes. He has caught just seven passes in his last three games combined, so he has been no sure bet for production. I would still start him this week, though, as he has a tremendous matchup in Tennessee. Over the last six weeks, no defense has surrendered more fantasy points per game to wide receivers than the Titans.

Start ’Em

Jameson Williams vs. Patriots (Munich 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Williams had his first bad stat line in more than a month last week, scoring just five fantasy points in Miami. The Lions receiver had put up 16-plus points in each of his previous four games, and a matchup against the Patriots is very favorable. Over the past six weeks, no defense has surrendered more fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers (see the Packers' Christian Watson and Matthew Golden last week). Start Williams with confidence.

Jalen Coker at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Coker has been a major disappointment lately, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in three straight games and in four of his last five. The good news is that he should rebound this week in New Orleans. Their defense has been vulnerable to wide receivers, allowing eight to score 13-plus points. That includes five who have scored more than 18 points, and three of those five have posted those performances since Week 5.

KC Concepcion vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Concepcion has started to round into fantasy form, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. Both he and fellow rookie Denzel Boston should be in the flex-starter mix this week, as the Browns face a Texans defense that has been generous to wide receivers. Houston has allowed the third-most points per game to the position, not to mention the sixth-most points per route run. Concepcion and Boston are both viable options.

DeMario Douglas at Lions (Munich 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Douglas has been one of the hottest wideouts in the league of late, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games. Still, he entered this week being owned in fewer than 50 percent of Sleeper leagues. That total should rise this week, though, as he and the Patriots have a plus matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot receivers this season.

More Starts

Zay Flowers vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DJ Moore vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Keenan Allen at Cowboys (42%): If Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. are out again due to injuries, Allen would be the one to pivot to in fantasy against a poor Dallas defense.

If Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. are out again due to injuries, Allen would be the one to pivot to in fantasy against a poor Dallas defense. Jordyn Tyson vs. Panthers (11%): Tyson should see his snaps and targets increase in his second game back from injury, and the Panthers can be generous to wideouts.

Tyson should see his snaps and targets increase in his second game back from injury, and the Panthers can be generous to wideouts. Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Jaguars (9%): Robinson has scored 11-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games, and the Jaguars have allowed 11-plus points to 10 wideouts.

Week 10 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

DK Metcalf at Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Metcalf had gone into a statistical tailspin before the Steelers’ bye week, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in three of his last four games. He also has a tough matchup this week against the Bengals, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. Their defense has also allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per target to outside receivers, so it could be another tough week for Metcalf.

Denzel Ward in the right place at the right time to make a play



CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/shLIWFV4VB — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Sit ’Em

Stefon Diggs at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Diggs will be active in countless leagues by default this week, but he has been tough for fantasy managers to trust. The Commanders veteran has been held under nine fantasy points in three of his last five games, and the Giants have been tough on wideouts in recent weeks. In fact, their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest points per game to the position and the fifth-fewest points to slot receivers since Week 4.

Tank Dell at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dell popped off the stat sheets last week, scoring 20.5 fantasy points in the Texans' win over the Chargers. That performance, plus all of the injuries at wideout across the league, will place him in plenty of fantasy lineups this week. I’d still be wary of him, though, as a tough matchup against Cleveland awaits. Their defense is tough at home, and it has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 4.

Caleb Douglas at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Douglas has posted 13 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games and three times in his five games on the season, but it’s tough to play him now that Malik Willis has been placed on injured reserve. This leaves Kyle McCord as the starter in Miami, and he has never thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season game. That makes both Douglas and Malik Washington—the only startable fantasy wideouts on the team—far less attractive this week.

Tre Tucker vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Tucker has been wildly unreliable in the stat sheets this season. After scoring a combined 48 fantasy points in Weeks 6 and 7, he has posted just 9.5 total points in his last two games. That includes a zero-point effort in Week 8. Tucker is now catching passes from Fernando Mendoza for the Raiders, and a matchup against Seattle makes him a fade regardless. Since Week 4, only the Vikings have allowed fewer points to wideouts.

More Sits

Josh Downs at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Devaughn Vele vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ladd McConkey at Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)