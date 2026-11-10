It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of just one starting fantasy quarterback, Caleb Williams. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bryce Young and Tyler Shough, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Matthew Stafford.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF at NYJ 2 Brock Purdy SF at DAL 3 Drake Maye NE at DET 4 Joe Burrow CIN vs. PIT 5 Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN 6 Jared Goff DET vs. NE 7 Jayden Daniels WAS at NYG 8 Patrick Mahomes KC at ATL 9 Dak Prescott DAL vs. SF 10 Bryce Young CAR at NO 11 Tyler Shough NO vs. CAR 12 C.J. Stroud HOU at CLE 13 Jordan Love GB vs. MIN 14 Kirk Cousins LV vs. SEA 15 Matthew Stafford LAR at ARI 16 Aaron Rodgers PIT at CIN 17 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. HOU 18 Malik Willis MIA at IND 19 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. KC 20 J.J. McCarthy NYG vs. WAS 21 Geno Smith NYJ vs. BUF 22 Drew Lock SEA at LV 23 Carson Wentz MIN at GB 24 Cam Ward TEN vs. JAC 25 Jacoby Brissett BAL vs. LAC 26 Justin Herbert LAC at BAL 27 Daniel Jones IND vs. MIA 28 Carson Beck ARI vs. LAR