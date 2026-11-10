Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of just one starting fantasy quarterback, Caleb Williams. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Bryce Young and Tyler Shough, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Matthew Stafford.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at NYJ
2
Brock Purdy
SF
at DAL
3
Drake Maye
NE
at DET
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. PIT
5
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at TEN
6
Jared Goff
DET
vs. NE
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at NYG
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at ATL
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. SF
10
Bryce Young
CAR
at NO
11
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. CAR
12
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at CLE
13
Jordan Love
GB
vs. MIN
14
Kirk Cousins
LV
vs. SEA
15
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at ARI
16
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at CIN
17
Deshaun Watson
CLE
vs. HOU
18
Malik Willis
MIA
at IND
19
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. KC
20
J.J. McCarthy
NYG
vs. WAS
21
Geno Smith
NYJ
vs. BUF
22
Drew Lock
SEA
at LV
23
Carson Wentz
MIN
at GB
24
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. JAC
25
Jacoby Brissett
BAL
vs. LAC
26
Justin Herbert
LAC
at BAL
27
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. MIA
28
Carson Beck
ARI
vs. LAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano