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Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

The 49ers' Brock Purdy is ranked No. 2 among QBs thanks to a favorable matchup (in Dallas) this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Brock Purdy, 49ers.
Brock Purdy, 49ers. | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of just one starting fantasy quarterback, Caleb Williams. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bryce Young and Tyler Shough, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Matthew Stafford. 

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at NYJ

2

Brock Purdy

SF

at DAL

3

Drake Maye

NE

at DET

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. PIT

5

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at TEN

6

Jared Goff

DET

vs. NE

7

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at NYG

8

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at ATL

9

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. SF

10

Bryce Young

CAR

at NO

11

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. CAR

12

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at CLE

13

Jordan Love

GB

vs. MIN

14

Kirk Cousins

LV

vs. SEA

15

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at ARI

16

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at CIN

17

Deshaun Watson

CLE

vs. HOU

18

Malik Willis

MIA

at IND

19

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. KC

20

J.J. McCarthy

NYG

vs. WAS

21

Geno Smith

NYJ

vs. BUF

22

Drew Lock

SEA

at LV

23

Carson Wentz

MIN

at GB

24

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. JAC

25

Jacoby Brissett

BAL

vs. LAC

26

Justin Herbert

LAC

at BAL

27

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. MIA

28

Carson Beck

ARI

vs. LAR

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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