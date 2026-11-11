Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Running Backs

Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 10

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Patriots (Munich) Bijan Robinson vs. Chiefs Kenneth Walker III at Falcons Christian McCaffrey at Cowboys James Cook vs. Jets Jaylen Warren at Bengals Chuba Hubbard at Saints Javonte Williams vs. 49ers Jonathan Taylor vs. Dolphins Kyren Williams at Cardinals

Complete Week 10 running back rankings

Week 10 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Derrick Henry vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henry has been a shell of his former self of late for the Ravens, scoring fewer than six fantasy points in three of his last four games. In that time, 32 backs have scored more points! However, I think he bounces back to his “Kingly” form in a matchup against the Chargers. Four running backs have beaten them for 15-plus points since Week 3, including two who have scored at least 27 points. Keep the faith, and keep Henry in your lineups.

Derrick Henry with the catch, the stiff arm, and the score 💪 pic.twitter.com/xaCOIi2vFm — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

Start ’Em

Breece Hall at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hall returned to action last week and posted a modest 11.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. The good news is he returned to his role as the top back in the Jets’ offense, playing nearly 42% of the snaps (Braelon Allen played 23%). So fantasy fans can start him with more confidence in a favorable matchup against the Bills. Their defense has allowed seven backs to score at least 14 points, including four with 18-plus points.

Ollie Gordon II at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gordon, listed as a sit last week, put up just 7.4 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. He now has been held to 14.3 points in his last two games. The good news is that he’s still seeing well over 40% of the Dolphins' backfield touches, and a matchup against the Colts puts him on the flex radar. Their defense has allowed five different running backs to score 22-plus fantasy points, including three since Week 5.

Quinshon Judkins vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Judkins has been nearly impossible to trust in fantasy leagues, but times are tough and this week’s Browns matchup against the Texans is favorable. Since Week 4, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points and the fifth-highest EPA per game to opposing running backs. What’s more, Houston has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to four running backs since Week 4, including two finishing with more than 24 points.

Zach Charbonnet at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Charbonnet hasn’t done much in his return to action, scoring a combined 15.5 fantasy points in his first two games. The good news is that he’s back as the clear starter in Seattle, and his touch share rose from 25% in Week 8 to 33% in Week 9. Charbonnet also has a great matchup next on the schedule, facing a Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs since Week 4.

More Starts

Cam Skattebo vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Bhayshul Tuten at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Blake Corum at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Kaelon Black at Cowboys (5%): Black is clearly behind Christian McCaffrey, but he has seen 13 carries over his last two games, and the Cowboys' defense is vulnerable.

Black is clearly behind Christian McCaffrey, but he has seen 13 carries over his last two games, and the Cowboys' defense is vulnerable. Audric Estime vs. Panthers (4%): Estime played 47% of the offensive snaps and had 16 touches last week. He gets a plus matchup against the Panthers next on the slate.

Estime played 47% of the offensive snaps and had 16 touches last week. He gets a plus matchup against the Panthers next on the slate. Corey Kiner at Lions (3%): Rhamondre Stevenson is out, and TreVeyon Henderson’s status remains a real question mark, so Kiner should see some volume in Week 10.

Week 10 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ashton Jeanty vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeanty is hard to sit based on where he was drafted and how thin the running back position has become, but he has become a major risk. The Raiders back has scored 17.3 points in his last two games, and his touch share has dropped from 41% in his first seven games to just 24% in the last two. Seattle’s defense has allowed just two backs to beat them for more than 14.6 points, so Jeanty’s ceiling isn’t very attractive, either.

Sit ’Em

Tony Pollard vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sitting Pollard will be hard in most lineups, as he was one of the league's hottest running backs before Tennessee’s bye week. Still, I would temper expectations against the Jaguars. Their run defense just got better with the addition of Jordan Davis, and only two backs had beaten them for more than 14.8 points before the trade. Pollard could also lose some work to Tyjae Spears, and a negative game script is very possible.

Tyler Allgeier vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Admittedly, I liked Allgeier last week because of the potential volume of touches he was in line for. And while he did see 19 touches against Seattle, he didn’t do much with them (6.6 points). Next up is a matchup with the Rams, who will have a huge advantage on defense playing against rookie Carson Beck in an offense completely devoid of wide receivers after the loss of Michael Wilson. Unless you’re desperate for a flex, Allgeier is a sit ’em.

Omarion Hampton at Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hampton has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy this season, making him tough to start even as a flex. He’s averaging fewer than 9 points per game, and his yards-per-carry average over his last four games is 2.9. He also has lost work to both Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. The Ravens are in the middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to running backs, but Hampton is nearly impossible to start.

Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara has a good matchup this week, so he’ll be in lineups as a flex starter in PPR formats for desperate managers. The problem is his usage … Kamara hasn’t seen more than nine touches in three of his last four games, and he lost work to Audric Estime in last week’s win over the Browns. The Saints' pass catchers are whole again with the return of Jordyn Tyson, so Kamara is going to remain a gamble in fantasy leagues.

More Sits

Rachaad White at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Woody Marks at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mike Washington Jr. vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)