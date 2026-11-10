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Week 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

Kyren Williams, No. 11 among RBs, and the Rams have a favorable matchup (in Arizona) this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Kyren Williams, Rams.
Kyren Williams, Rams. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of D’Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Jonah Coleman and Saquon Barkley. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Breece Hall and Zach Charbonnet, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few runners have also seen their value fall, including fantasy dud Ashton Jeanty. 

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. NE

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. KC

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at ATL

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at DAL

5

James Cook

BUF

at NYJ

6

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CIN

7

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at NO

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. SF

9

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. MIA

10

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. LAC

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

at ARI

12

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at TEN

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. BUF

14

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. JAC

15

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. PIT

16

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at DET

17

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at IND

18

Blake Corum

LAR

at ARI

19

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. SEA

20

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. HOU

21

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at LV

22

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. WAS

23

Woody Marks

HOU

at CLE

24

Rachaad White

WAS

at NYG

25

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

vs. LAR

26

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at GB

27

Jordan Mason

MIN

at GB

28

Audric Estime

CLE

vs. HOU

29

Jadarian Price

SEA

at LV

30

Braelon Allen

NYJ

vs. BUF

31

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at BAL

32

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. WAS

33

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

vs. SEA

34

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. CAR

35

Rico Dowdle

PIT

at CIN

36

Emmett Johnson

KC

at ATL

37

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

vs. MIN

38

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

at TEN

39

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. HOU

40

Kaelon Black

SF

at DAL

41

Bam Knight

ARI

vs. LAR

42

Corey Kiner

NE

at DET

43

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. JAC

44

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at BAL

45

Kaleb Johnson

GB

vs. MIN

46

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. PIT

47

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. LAC

48

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

at BAL

49

Austin Ekeler

WAS

at NYG

50

Seth McGowan

IND

vs. MIA

51

Ty Johnson

BUF

at NYJ

52

Khalil Herbert

ATL

vs. KC

53

Sione Vaki

DET

vs. NE

54

Hunter Luepke

DAL

vs. SF

55

Ray Davis

BUF

at NYJ

56

Dylan Laube

LV

vs. SEA

57

George Holani

SEA

at LV

58

Pierre Strong Jr.

GB

vs. MIN

59

Emari Demercado

HOU

at CLE

60

Trevor Etienne

GB

vs. MIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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