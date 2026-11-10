It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of D’Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Jonah Coleman and Saquon Barkley. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Breece Hall and Zach Charbonnet, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few runners have also seen their value fall, including fantasy dud Ashton Jeanty.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. NE 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. KC 3 Kenneth Walker III KC at ATL 4 Christian McCaffrey SF at DAL 5 James Cook BUF at NYJ 6 Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN 7 Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO 8 Javonte Williams DAL vs. SF 9 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. MIA 10 Derrick Henry BAL vs. LAC 11 Kyren Williams LAR at ARI 12 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at TEN 13 Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF 14 Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAC 15 Chase Brown CIN vs. PIT 16 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DET 17 Ollie Gordon II MIA at IND 18 Blake Corum LAR at ARI 19 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. SEA 20 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. HOU 21 Zach Charbonnet SEA at LV 22 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. WAS 23 Woody Marks HOU at CLE 24 Rachaad White WAS at NYG 25 Tyler Allgeier ARI vs. LAR 26 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at GB 27 Jordan Mason MIN at GB 28 Audric Estime CLE vs. HOU 29 Jadarian Price SEA at LV 30 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. BUF 31 Omarion Hampton LAC at BAL 32 Devin Singletary NYG vs. WAS 33 Mike Washington Jr. LV vs. SEA 34 Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR 35 Rico Dowdle PIT at CIN 36 Emmett Johnson KC at ATL 37 MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. MIN 38 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at TEN 39 Dylan Sampson CLE vs. HOU 40 Kaelon Black SF at DAL 41 Bam Knight ARI vs. LAR 42 Corey Kiner NE at DET 43 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAC 44 Kimani Vidal LAC at BAL 45 Kaleb Johnson GB vs. MIN 46 Samaje Perine CIN vs. PIT 47 Justice Hill BAL vs. LAC 48 Keaton Mitchell LAC at BAL 49 Austin Ekeler WAS at NYG 50 Seth McGowan IND vs. MIA 51 Ty Johnson BUF at NYJ 52 Khalil Herbert ATL vs. KC 53 Sione Vaki DET vs. NE 54 Hunter Luepke DAL vs. SF 55 Ray Davis BUF at NYJ 56 Dylan Laube LV vs. SEA 57 George Holani SEA at LV 58 Pierre Strong Jr. GB vs. MIN 59 Emari Demercado HOU at CLE 60 Trevor Etienne GB vs. MIN