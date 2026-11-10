Week 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of D’Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Jonah Coleman and Saquon Barkley. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Breece Hall and Zach Charbonnet, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few runners have also seen their value fall, including fantasy dud Ashton Jeanty.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. NE
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. KC
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at ATL
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at DAL
5
James Cook
BUF
at NYJ
6
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CIN
7
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at NO
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. SF
9
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. MIA
10
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. LAC
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
at ARI
12
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at TEN
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. BUF
14
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. JAC
15
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. PIT
16
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at DET
17
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at IND
18
Blake Corum
LAR
at ARI
19
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. SEA
20
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. HOU
21
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at LV
22
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. WAS
23
Woody Marks
HOU
at CLE
24
Rachaad White
WAS
at NYG
25
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
vs. LAR
26
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at GB
27
Jordan Mason
MIN
at GB
28
Audric Estime
CLE
vs. HOU
29
Jadarian Price
SEA
at LV
30
Braelon Allen
NYJ
vs. BUF
31
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at BAL
32
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. WAS
33
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
vs. SEA
34
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. CAR
35
Rico Dowdle
PIT
at CIN
36
Emmett Johnson
KC
at ATL
37
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
vs. MIN
38
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at TEN
39
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. HOU
40
Kaelon Black
SF
at DAL
41
Bam Knight
ARI
vs. LAR
42
Corey Kiner
NE
at DET
43
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. JAC
44
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at BAL
45
Kaleb Johnson
GB
vs. MIN
46
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. PIT
47
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. LAC
48
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
at BAL
49
Austin Ekeler
WAS
at NYG
50
Seth McGowan
IND
vs. MIA
51
Ty Johnson
BUF
at NYJ
52
Khalil Herbert
ATL
vs. KC
53
Sione Vaki
DET
vs. NE
54
Hunter Luepke
DAL
vs. SF
55
Ray Davis
BUF
at NYJ
56
Dylan Laube
LV
vs. SEA
57
George Holani
SEA
at LV
58
Pierre Strong Jr.
GB
vs. MIN
59
Emari Demercado
HOU
at CLE
60
Trevor Etienne
GB
vs. MIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano