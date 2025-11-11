Week 11 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Houston's DST At The Top
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. Obviously, neither of their defenses will be available. With the Saints, that doesn't make a difference in fantasy, even after their win last week.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s DST fantasy risers include the Texans, Ravens and Patriots, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Chiefs, Lions, and Seahawks could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Texans
HOU
at TEN
2
Patriots
NE
vs. NYJ
3
Ravens
BAL
at CLE
4
Packers
GB
at NYG
5
Falcons
ATL
vs. CAR
6
49ers
SF
at ARI
7
Chargers
LAC
at JAC
8
Cardinals
ARI
vs. SF
9
Vikings
MIN
vs. CHI
10
Steelers
PIT
vs. CIN
11
Jaguars
JAC
vs. LAC
12
Cowboys
DAL
at LV
13
Bears
CHI
at MIN
14
Dolphins
MIA
vs. WAS
15
Panthers
CAR
at ATL
16
Commanders
WAS
at MIA
17
Bills
BUF
vs. TB
18
Rams
LAR
vs. SEA
19
Titans
TEN
vs. HOU
20
Broncos
DEN
vs. KC
21
Seahawks
SEA
at LAR
22
Browns
CLE
vs. BAL
23
Buccaneers
TB
at BUF
24
Eagles
PHI
vs. DET
25
Jets
NYJ
at NE
26
Lions
DET
at PHI
27
Bengals
CIN
at PIT
28
Chiefs
KC
at DEN
29
Giants
NYG
vs. GB
30
Raiders
LV
vs. DAL