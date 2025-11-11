SI

Week 11 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Houston's DST At The Top

The Houston Texans defense faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. Obviously, neither of their defenses will be available. With the Saints, that doesn't make a difference in fantasy, even after their win last week.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s DST fantasy risers include the Texans, Ravens and Patriots, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Chiefs, Lions, and Seahawks could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Texans

HOU

at TEN

2

Patriots

NE

vs. NYJ

3

Ravens

BAL

at CLE

4

Packers

GB

at NYG

5

Falcons

ATL

vs. CAR

6

49ers

SF

at ARI

7

Chargers

LAC

at JAC

8

Cardinals

ARI

vs. SF

9

Vikings

MIN

vs. CHI

10

Steelers

PIT

vs. CIN

11

Jaguars

JAC

vs. LAC

12

Cowboys

DAL

at LV

13

Bears

CHI

at MIN

14

Dolphins

MIA

vs. WAS

15

Panthers

CAR

at ATL

16

Commanders

WAS

at MIA

17

Bills

BUF

vs. TB

18

Rams

LAR

vs. SEA

19

Titans

TEN

vs. HOU

20

Broncos

DEN

vs. KC

21

Seahawks

SEA

at LAR

22

Browns

CLE

vs. BAL

23

Buccaneers

TB

at BUF

24

Eagles

PHI

vs. DET

25

Jets

NYJ

at NE

26

Lions

DET

at PHI

27

Bengals

CIN

at PIT

28

Chiefs

KC

at DEN

29

Giants

NYG

vs. GB

30

Raiders

LV

vs. DAL

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

