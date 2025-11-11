Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Trey McBride Still On Top
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without rookie standout and Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson, so countless fantasy managers will have to make some pivots as a result.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s fantasy TE risers in the rankings include Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Pat Freiermuth, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Luke Musgrave, and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Week 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. SF
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. DAL
3
George Kittle
SF
at ARI
4
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at LV
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
at PHI
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at DEN
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. DET
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
at CLE
9
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. GB
10
Cade Otton
TB
at BUF
11
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. CAR
12
Colston Loveland
CHI
at MIN
13
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. CIN
14
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at TEN
15
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. NYJ
16
David Njoku
CLE
vs. BAL
17
Zach Ertz
WAS
at MIA
18
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. CIN
19
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. BAL
20
Luke Musgrave
GB
at NYG
21
Noah Fant
CIN
at PIT
22
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. CHI
23
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. KC
24
Dawson Knox
BUF
vs. TB
25
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at NE
26
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. SEA
27
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. CIN
28
Tyler Conklin
LAC
at JAC
29
AJ Barner
SEA
at LAR
30
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at CLE
31
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. HOU
32
Cole Kmet
CHI
at MIN