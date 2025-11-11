SI

Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Trey McBride Still On Top

Michael Fabiano

Cardinals TE Trey McBride faces the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without rookie standout and Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson, so countless fantasy managers will have to make some pivots as a result.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s fantasy TE risers in the rankings include Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Pat Freiermuth, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Luke Musgrave, and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Week 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. SF

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. DAL

3

George Kittle

SF

at ARI

4

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at LV

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

at PHI

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at DEN

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. DET

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

at CLE

9

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. GB

10

Cade Otton

TB

at BUF

11

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. CAR

12

Colston Loveland

CHI

at MIN

13

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. CIN

14

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at TEN

15

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. NYJ

16

David Njoku

CLE

vs. BAL

17

Zach Ertz

WAS

at MIA

18

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. CIN

19

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. BAL

20

Luke Musgrave

GB

at NYG

21

Noah Fant

CIN

at PIT

22

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. CHI

23

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. KC

24

Dawson Knox

BUF

vs. TB

25

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at NE

26

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. SEA

27

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. CIN

28

Tyler Conklin

LAC

at JAC

29

AJ Barner

SEA

at LAR

30

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at CLE

31

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. HOU

32

Cole Kmet

CHI

at MIN

