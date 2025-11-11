SI

Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Back On Top

Michael Fabiano

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves fantasy managers without Michael Pittman Jr., Chris Olave, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, so managers will have to make some pivots as a result.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s fantasy WR risers in the rankings include Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey, and Tee Higgins, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Tetairoa McMillan, and Xavier Worthy could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Week 11 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at PIT

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. SEA

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at LV

4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at LAR

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at PHI

6

Rashee Rice

KC

at DEN

7

Drake London

ATL

vs. CAR

8

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at BUF

9

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. WAS

10

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. CHI

11

Nico Collins

HOU

at TEN

12

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. SEA

13

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at JAC

14

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. DET

15

George Pickens

DAL

at LV

16

Tee Higgins

CIN

at PIT

17

Rome Odunze

CHI

at MIN

18

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at SF

19

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. NYJ

20

Zay Flowers

BAL

at CLE

21

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. DET

22

Jameson Williams

DET

at PHI

23

Romeo Doubs

GB

at NYG

24

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. CIN

25

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. KC

26

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at JAC

27

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. ARI

28

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at ATL

29

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. GB

30

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at MIA

31

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. KC

32

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. LAC

33

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. TB

34

Keenan Allen

LAC

at JAC

35

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. DAL

36

Tez Johnson

TB

at BUF

37

Xavier Worthy

KC

at DEN

38

D.J. Moore

CHI

at MIN

39

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. BAL

40

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. CHI

41

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. LAC

42

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at LAR

43

Darius Slayton

NYG

vs. GB

44

Matthew Golden

GB

at NYG

45

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. WAS

46

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. TB

47

Calvin Austin III

PIT

vs. CIN

48

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at LAR

49

Jayden Higgins

HOU

at TEN

50

Christian Watson

GB

at NYG

51

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. HOU

52

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at CLE

53

Jalen Nailor

MIN

vs. CHI

54

Darnell Mooney

ATL

vs. CAR

55

DeMario Douglas

NE

at NYJ

56

Christian Kirk

HOU

at TEN

57

Kendrick Bourne

SF

at ARI

58

Sterling Shepard

TB

at BUF

59

Xavier Legette

CAR

at ATL

60

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. HOU

