Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Back On Top
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves fantasy managers without Michael Pittman Jr., Chris Olave, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, so managers will have to make some pivots as a result.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s fantasy WR risers in the rankings include Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey, and Tee Higgins, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Tetairoa McMillan, and Xavier Worthy could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 11 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at PIT
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. SEA
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at LV
4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at LAR
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at PHI
6
Rashee Rice
KC
at DEN
7
Drake London
ATL
vs. CAR
8
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at BUF
9
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. WAS
10
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. CHI
11
Nico Collins
HOU
at TEN
12
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. SEA
13
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at JAC
14
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. DET
15
George Pickens
DAL
at LV
16
Tee Higgins
CIN
at PIT
17
Rome Odunze
CHI
at MIN
18
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at SF
19
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. NYJ
20
Zay Flowers
BAL
at CLE
21
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. DET
22
Jameson Williams
DET
at PHI
23
Romeo Doubs
GB
at NYG
24
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. CIN
25
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. KC
26
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at JAC
27
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. ARI
28
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at ATL
29
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. GB
30
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at MIA
31
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. KC
32
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. LAC
33
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. TB
34
Keenan Allen
LAC
at JAC
35
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. DAL
36
Tez Johnson
TB
at BUF
37
Xavier Worthy
KC
at DEN
38
D.J. Moore
CHI
at MIN
39
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. BAL
40
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. CHI
41
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. LAC
42
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at LAR
43
Darius Slayton
NYG
vs. GB
44
Matthew Golden
GB
at NYG
45
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. WAS
46
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. TB
47
Calvin Austin III
PIT
vs. CIN
48
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at LAR
49
Jayden Higgins
HOU
at TEN
50
Christian Watson
GB
at NYG
51
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. HOU
52
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at CLE
53
Jalen Nailor
MIN
vs. CHI
54
Darnell Mooney
ATL
vs. CAR
55
DeMario Douglas
NE
at NYJ
56
Christian Kirk
HOU
at TEN
57
Kendrick Bourne
SF
at ARI
58
Sterling Shepard
TB
at BUF
59
Xavier Legette
CAR
at ATL
60
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. HOU