Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Jake Bates In The Top Five

Lions K Jake Bates faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without kickers Michael Badgley and Blake Grupe, but neither is a reliable fantasy starter and are easily replaceable on the waiver wire.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s risers at kicker include Jason Myers, Cairo Santos, and Eddy Pineiro, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Matt Prater, Harrison Butker, and Wil Lutz could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at LV

2

Jake Bates

DET

at PHI

3

Tyler Loop

BAL

at CLE

4

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. CIN

5

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at JAC

6

Jason Myers

SEA

at LAR

7

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at BUF

8

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at ARI

9

Cairo Santos

CHI

at MIN

10

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. CHI

11

Brandon McManus

GB

at NYG

12

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. NYJ

13

Evan McPherson

CIN

at PIT

14

Cam Little

JAC

vs. LAC

15

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. DAL

16

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. TB

17

Harrison Butker

KC

at DEN

18

Younghoe Koo

NYG

vs. GB

19

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. WAS

20

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. SEA

21

Matthew Wright

HOU

at TEN

22

Nick Folk

NYJ

at NE

23

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. DET

24

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

vs. CAR

25

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. HOU

26

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. KC

27

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. SF

28

Matt Gay

WAS

at MIA

29

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. BAL

30

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at ATL

