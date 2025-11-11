Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Jake Bates In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without kickers Michael Badgley and Blake Grupe, but neither is a reliable fantasy starter and are easily replaceable on the waiver wire.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s risers at kicker include Jason Myers, Cairo Santos, and Eddy Pineiro, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Matt Prater, Harrison Butker, and Wil Lutz could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at LV
2
Jake Bates
DET
at PHI
3
Tyler Loop
BAL
at CLE
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. CIN
5
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at JAC
6
Jason Myers
SEA
at LAR
7
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at BUF
8
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at ARI
9
Cairo Santos
CHI
at MIN
10
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. CHI
11
Brandon McManus
GB
at NYG
12
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. NYJ
13
Evan McPherson
CIN
at PIT
14
Cam Little
JAC
vs. LAC
15
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. DAL
16
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. TB
17
Harrison Butker
KC
at DEN
18
Younghoe Koo
NYG
vs. GB
19
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. WAS
20
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. SEA
21
Matthew Wright
HOU
at TEN
22
Nick Folk
NYJ
at NE
23
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. DET
24
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
vs. CAR
25
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. HOU
26
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. KC
27
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. SF
28
Matt Gay
WAS
at MIA
29
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. BAL
30
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at ATL