Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Moves Up
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without Fantasy MVP Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara, so managers with JT could have a tough time picking up a fantasy win.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s fantasy RB risers in the rankings include Ashton Jeanty, Jaylen Warren, and TreVeyon Henderson, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, running backs like Kenneth Walker III, Tony Pollard, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 11 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at ARI
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CAR
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at PHI
4
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. WAS
5
Josh Jacobs
GB
at NYG
6
James Cook
BUF
vs. TB
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. DET
8
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. DAL
9
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at ATL
10
Javonte Williams
DAL
at LV
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. SEA
12
Derrick Henry
BAL
at CLE
13
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. CIN
14
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. BAL
15
Breece Hall
NYJ
at NE
16
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. NYJ
17
Chase Brown
CIN
at PIT
18
Rachaad White
TB
at BUF
19
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. LAC
20
Woody Marks
HOU
at TEN
21
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. CHI
22
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at JAC
23
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at MIN
24
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. KC
25
Kyle Monangai
CHI
ar MIN
26
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at LAR
27
Kareem Hunt
KC
at DEN
28
David Montgomery
DET
at PHI
29
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at LAR
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. HOU
31
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. GB
32
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. HOU
33
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. KC
34
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at MIA
35
Michael Carter
ARI
vs. SF
36
Emari Demercado
ARI
vs. SF
37
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. CAR
38
Sean Tucker
TB
at BUF
39
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. GB
40
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. CHI
41
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at ATL
42
Nick Chubb
HOU
at TEN
43
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. CIN
44
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. SEA
45
Brashard Smith
KC
at DEN
46
Justice Hill
BAL
at CLE
47
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. LAC
48
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at ARI
49
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at NYG
50
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. WAS
51
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. BAL
52
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
at NE
53
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
at MIA
54
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. TB
55
Samaje Perine
CIN
at PIT
56
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
at MIA
57
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
at CLE
58
Jaret Patterson
LAC
at JAC
59
Jaydon Blue
DAL
at LV
60
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. TB