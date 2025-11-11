SI

Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Moves Up

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without Fantasy MVP Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara, so managers with JT could have a tough time picking up a fantasy win.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s fantasy RB risers in the rankings include Ashton Jeanty, Jaylen Warren, and TreVeyon Henderson, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, running backs like Kenneth Walker III, Tony Pollard, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 11 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at ARI

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CAR

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at PHI

4

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. WAS

5

Josh Jacobs

GB

at NYG

6

James Cook

BUF

vs. TB

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. DET

8

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. DAL

9

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at ATL

10

Javonte Williams

DAL

at LV

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. SEA

12

Derrick Henry

BAL

at CLE

13

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. CIN

14

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. BAL

15

Breece Hall

NYJ

at NE

16

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. NYJ

17

Chase Brown

CIN

at PIT

18

Rachaad White

TB

at BUF

19

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. LAC

20

Woody Marks

HOU

at TEN

21

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. CHI

22

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at JAC

23

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at MIN

24

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. KC

25

Kyle Monangai

CHI

ar MIN

26

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at LAR

27

Kareem Hunt

KC

at DEN

28

David Montgomery

DET

at PHI

29

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at LAR

30

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. HOU

31

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. GB

32

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. HOU

33

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. KC

34

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at MIA

35

Michael Carter

ARI

vs. SF

36

Emari Demercado

ARI

vs. SF

37

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. CAR

38

Sean Tucker

TB

at BUF

39

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. GB

40

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. CHI

41

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at ATL

42

Nick Chubb

HOU

at TEN

43

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. CIN

44

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. SEA

45

Brashard Smith

KC

at DEN

46

Justice Hill

BAL

at CLE

47

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. LAC

48

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at ARI

49

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at NYG

50

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. WAS

51

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. BAL

52

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

at NE

53

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

at MIA

54

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. TB

55

Samaje Perine

CIN

at PIT

56

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

at MIA

57

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

at CLE

58

Jaret Patterson

LAC

at JAC

59

Jaydon Blue

DAL

at LV

60

Ray Davis

BUF

vs. TB

