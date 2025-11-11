SI

Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott In The Top 10

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
Welcome to Week 11!

The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without Daniel Jones and Tyler Shough, so there is really only one quarterback (Jones) who is a viable starter in traditional leagues.

This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s risers include Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco and Jordan Love, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 11 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. TB

2

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. DET

3

Justin Herbert

LAC

at JAC

4

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at CLE

5

Drake Maye

NE

vs. NYJ

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

at LV

7

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at DEN

8

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. SEA

9

Joe Flacco

CIN

at PIT

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

at MIN

11

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. KC

12

Jordan Love

GB

at NYG

13

Baker Mayfield

TB

at BUF

14

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. WAS

15

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. CIN

16

Jared Goff

DET

at PHI

17

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. SF

18

Marcus Mariota

WAS

at MIA

19

Geno Smith

LV

vs. DAL

20

Sam Darnold

SEA

at LAR

21

Mac Jones

SF

at ARI

22

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

vs. CHI

23

Davis Mills

HOU

at TEN

24

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs.LAC

25

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. CAR

26

Justin Fields

NYJ

at NE

27

Bryce Young

CAR

at ATL

28

Russell Wilson

NYG

vs. GB

29

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. HOU

30

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

vs. BAL

