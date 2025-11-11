Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 11!
The NFL gives fantasy managers a break this week with just two teams on a bye, as the Colts and Saints are off. That leaves us without Daniel Jones and Tyler Shough, so there is really only one quarterback (Jones) who is a viable starter in traditional leagues.
This week also includes another game in the league’s international series, as the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will battle it out in Madrid, Spain. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the East Coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s risers include Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco and Jordan Love, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Week 11 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. TB
2
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. DET
3
Justin Herbert
LAC
at JAC
4
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at CLE
5
Drake Maye
NE
vs. NYJ
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
at LV
7
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at DEN
8
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. SEA
9
Joe Flacco
CIN
at PIT
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
at MIN
11
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. KC
12
Jordan Love
GB
at NYG
13
Baker Mayfield
TB
at BUF
14
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. WAS
15
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. CIN
16
Jared Goff
DET
at PHI
17
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. SF
18
Marcus Mariota
WAS
at MIA
19
Geno Smith
LV
vs. DAL
20
Sam Darnold
SEA
at LAR
21
Mac Jones
SF
at ARI
22
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
vs. CHI
23
Davis Mills
HOU
at TEN
24
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs.LAC
25
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. CAR
26
Justin Fields
NYJ
at NE
27
Bryce Young
CAR
at ATL
28
Russell Wilson
NYG
vs. GB
29
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. HOU
30
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
vs. BAL