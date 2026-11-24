Week 12 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Giants and Commanders, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. ATL
2
Jaguars
JAC
vs. TEN
3
Texans
HOU
vs. BAL
4
Giants
NYG
at IND
5
Commanders
WAS
at ARI
6
Bengals
CIN
vs. NO
7
Browns
CLE
vs. LV
8
Buccaneers
TB
vs. CAR
9
Patriots
NE
at LAC
10
Steelers
PIT
vs. DEN
11
Jets
NYJ
at MIA
12
Broncos
DEN
at PIT
13
49ers
SF
vs. SEA
14
Rams
LAR
vs. GB
15
Seahawks
SEA
at SF
16
Packers
GB
at LAR
17
Chargers
LAC
vs. NE
18
Cowboys
DAL
vs. PHI
19
Raiders
LV
at CLE
20
Lions
DET
vs. CHI
21
Panthers
CAR
at TB
22
Falcons
ATL
at MIN
23
Dolphins
MIA
vs. NYJ
24
Bills
BUF
vs. KC
25
Bears
CHI
at DET
26
Chiefs
KC
at BUF
27
Ravens
BAL
at HOU
28
Colts
IND
vs. NYG
29
Saints
NO
at CIN
30
Cardinals
ARI
vs. WAS
31
Titans
TEN
at JAC
32
Eagles
PHI
at DAL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano