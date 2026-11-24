Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Giants and Commanders, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Vikings MIN vs. ATL 2 Jaguars JAC vs. TEN 3 Texans HOU vs. BAL 4 Giants NYG at IND 5 Commanders WAS at ARI 6 Bengals CIN vs. NO 7 Browns CLE vs. LV 8 Buccaneers TB vs. CAR 9 Patriots NE at LAC 10 Steelers PIT vs. DEN 11 Jets NYJ at MIA 12 Broncos DEN at PIT 13 49ers SF vs. SEA 14 Rams LAR vs. GB 15 Seahawks SEA at SF 16 Packers GB at LAR 17 Chargers LAC vs. NE 18 Cowboys DAL vs. PHI 19 Raiders LV at CLE 20 Lions DET vs. CHI 21 Panthers CAR at TB 22 Falcons ATL at MIN 23 Dolphins MIA vs. NYJ 24 Bills BUF vs. KC 25 Bears CHI at DET 26 Chiefs KC at BUF 27 Ravens BAL at HOU 28 Colts IND vs. NYG 29 Saints NO at CIN 30 Cardinals ARI vs. WAS 31 Titans TEN at JAC 32 Eagles PHI at DAL