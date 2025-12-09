SI

Week 15 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Jaguars DST In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

The Jacksonville Jaguars defenses faces the New York Jets in Week 15.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defenses faces the New York Jets in Week 15. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.

This week’s DST ranking risers include the Eagles, Jaguars, and 49ers, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, defensive units like the Lions, Rams, and Vikings could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Eagles

PHI

vs. LV

2

Jaguars

JAC

at NYJ

3

Seahawks

SEA

vs. IND

4

Buccaneers

TB

vs. ATL

5

49ers

SF

vs. TEN

6

Texans

HOU

vs. ARI

7

Steelers

PIT

vs. MIA

8

Bears

CHI

vs. CLE

9

Chiefs

KC

vs. LAC

10

Saints

NO

vs. CAR

11

Cowboys

DAL

vs. MIN

12

Dolphins

MIA

at PIT

13

Panthers

CAR

vs. NO

14

Bills

BUF

at NE

15

Broncos

DEN

vs. GB

16

Falcons

ATL

at TB

17

Chargers

LAC

at KC

18

Giants

NYG

vs. WAS

19

Browns

CLE

at CHI

20

Patriots

NE

vs. BUF

21

Packers

GB

at DEN

22

Commanders

WAS

at NYG

23

Vikings

MIN

at DAL

24

Rams

LAR

vs. DET

25

Titans

TEN

at SF

26

Cardinals

ARI

at HOU

27

Ravens

BAL

at CIN

28

Colts

IND

at SEA

29

Bengals

CIN

vs. BAL

30

Jets

NYJ

vs. JAC

31

Lions

DET

at LAR

32

Raiders

LV

at PHI

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY