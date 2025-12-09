Week 15 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Jaguars DST In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.
This week’s DST ranking risers include the Eagles, Jaguars, and 49ers, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, defensive units like the Lions, Rams, and Vikings could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Eagles
PHI
vs. LV
2
Jaguars
JAC
at NYJ
3
Seahawks
SEA
vs. IND
4
Buccaneers
TB
vs. ATL
5
49ers
SF
vs. TEN
6
Texans
HOU
vs. ARI
7
Steelers
PIT
vs. MIA
8
Bears
CHI
vs. CLE
9
Chiefs
KC
vs. LAC
10
Saints
NO
vs. CAR
11
Cowboys
DAL
vs. MIN
12
Dolphins
MIA
at PIT
13
Panthers
CAR
vs. NO
14
Bills
BUF
at NE
15
Broncos
DEN
vs. GB
16
Falcons
ATL
at TB
17
Chargers
LAC
at KC
18
Giants
NYG
vs. WAS
19
Browns
CLE
at CHI
20
Patriots
NE
vs. BUF
21
Packers
GB
at DEN
22
Commanders
WAS
at NYG
23
Vikings
MIN
at DAL
24
Rams
LAR
vs. DET
25
Titans
TEN
at SF
26
Cardinals
ARI
at HOU
27
Ravens
BAL
at CIN
28
Colts
IND
at SEA
29
Bengals
CIN
vs. BAL
30
Jets
NYJ
vs. JAC
31
Lions
DET
at LAR
32
Raiders
LV
at PHI