Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Harold Fannin Jr. Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. faces the Chicago Bears in Week 15. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.

This week’s tight end ranking risers include Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., and Dalton Kincaid, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, tight ends like Oronde Gadsden, Hunter Henry, and Dallas Goedert could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Week 15 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at HOU

2

George Kittle

SF

vs. TEN

3

Brock Bowers

LV

at PHI

4

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. MIN

5

Tyler Warren

IND

at SEA

6

Mark Andrews

BAL

at CIN

7

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. LAC

8

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at CHI

9

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. ARI

10

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at NE

11

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at TB

12

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. CLE

13

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. WAS

14

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at CIN

15

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. LV

16

Brenton Strange

JAC

at NYJ

17

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. BAL

18

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. BUF

19

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. CAR

20

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. IND

21

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

at KC

22

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at DAL

23

Darren Waller

MIA

at PIT

24

David Njoku

CLE

at CHI

25

Cade Otton

TB

vs. ATL

26

Colby Parkinson

LAR

vs. DET

27

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. JAC

28

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. MIA

29

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. GB

30

Gunner Helm

TEN

at SF

31

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. MIA

32

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

at SF

