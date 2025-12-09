Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Harold Fannin Jr. Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.
This week’s tight end ranking risers include Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., and Dalton Kincaid, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, tight ends like Oronde Gadsden, Hunter Henry, and Dallas Goedert could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 15 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at HOU
2
George Kittle
SF
vs. TEN
3
Brock Bowers
LV
at PHI
4
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. MIN
5
Tyler Warren
IND
at SEA
6
Mark Andrews
BAL
at CIN
7
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. LAC
8
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at CHI
9
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. ARI
10
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at NE
11
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at TB
12
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. CLE
13
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. WAS
14
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at CIN
15
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. LV
16
Brenton Strange
JAC
at NYJ
17
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. BAL
18
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. BUF
19
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. CAR
20
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. IND
21
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
at KC
22
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at DAL
23
Darren Waller
MIA
at PIT
24
David Njoku
CLE
at CHI
25
Cade Otton
TB
vs. ATL
26
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. DET
27
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. JAC
28
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. MIA
29
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. GB
30
Gunner Helm
TEN
at SF
31
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. MIA
32
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
at SF