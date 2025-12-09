SI

Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jaxson Dart Into The Top 12

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart faces the Washington Commanders in Week 15.
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.

This week’s quarterback risers include Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, and Jared Goff, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Box Nix, Jordan Love, and Jacoby Brissett could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 15 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at NE

2

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. DET

3

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. BAL

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. LV

5

Drake Maye

NE

vs. BUF

6

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at CIN

7

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. WAS

8

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. TEN

9

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. MIN

10

Jared Goff

DET

at LAR

11

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. LAC

12

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at NYJ

13

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. ATL

14

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. IND

15

Marcus Mariota

WAS

at NYG

16

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. CLE

17

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. ARI

18

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. GB

19

Jordan Love

GB

at DEN

20

Justin Herbert

LAC

at KC

21

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at HOU

22

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

at DAL

23

Bryce Young

CAR

at NO

24

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. CAR

25

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

at CHI

26

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. MIA

27

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at PIT

28

Cam Ward

TEN

at SF

29

Kirk Cousins

ATL

at TB

30

Geno Smith

LV

at PHI

31

Riley Leonard

IND

at SEA

32

Brady Cook

NYJ

vs. JAC

