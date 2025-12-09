Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jaxson Dart Into The Top 12
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.
This week’s quarterback risers include Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, and Jared Goff, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Box Nix, Jordan Love, and Jacoby Brissett could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 15 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at NE
2
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. DET
3
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. BAL
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. LV
5
Drake Maye
NE
vs. BUF
6
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at CIN
7
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. WAS
8
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. TEN
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. MIN
10
Jared Goff
DET
at LAR
11
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. LAC
12
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at NYJ
13
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. ATL
14
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. IND
15
Marcus Mariota
WAS
at NYG
16
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. CLE
17
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. ARI
18
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. GB
19
Jordan Love
GB
at DEN
20
Justin Herbert
LAC
at KC
21
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at HOU
22
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
at DAL
23
Bryce Young
CAR
at NO
24
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. CAR
25
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
at CHI
26
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. MIA
27
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at PIT
28
Cam Ward
TEN
at SF
29
Kirk Cousins
ATL
at TB
30
Geno Smith
LV
at PHI
31
Riley Leonard
IND
at SEA
32
Brady Cook
NYJ
vs. JAC