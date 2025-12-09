Week 15 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Ka'imi Fairbairn Into The Top Five
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.
This week’s kicker ranking risers include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Matt Prater, Chris Boswell, and Harrison Butker could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 15 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. MIN
2
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. IND
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. ARI
4
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. ATL
5
Cam Little
JAC
at NYJ
6
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at KC
7
Jake Bates
DET
at LAR
8
Tyler Loop
BAL
at CIN
9
Will Reichard
MIN
at DAL
10
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. BAL
11
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. DET
12
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. CLE
13
Riley Patterson
MIA
at PIT
14
Jake Moody
WAS
at NYG
15
Matt Prater
BUF
at NE
16
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. MIA
17
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. LAC
18
Brandon McManus
GB
at DEN
19
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. LV
20
Andy Borregales
NE
vs. BUF
21
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
at TB
22
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. GB
23
Chad Ryland
ARI
at HOU
24
Joey Slye
TEN
at SF
25
Daniel Carlson
LV
at PHI
26
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at CHI
27
Charlie Smyth
NO
vs. CAR
28
Blake Grupe
IND
at SEA
29
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. JAC
30
Younghoe Koo
NYG
vs. WAS
31
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at NO
32
Matt Gay
SF
vs. TEN