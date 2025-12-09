SI

Week 15 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Ka'imi Fairbairn Into The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.
Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.

This week’s kicker ranking risers include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Matt Prater, Chris Boswell, and Harrison Butker could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 15 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. MIN

2

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. IND

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. ARI

4

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. ATL

5

Cam Little

JAC

at NYJ

6

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at KC

7

Jake Bates

DET

at LAR

8

Tyler Loop

BAL

at CIN

9

Will Reichard

MIN

at DAL

10

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. BAL

11

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. DET

12

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. CLE

13

Riley Patterson

MIA

at PIT

14

Jake Moody

WAS

at NYG

15

Matt Prater

BUF

at NE

16

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. MIA

17

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. LAC

18

Brandon McManus

GB

at DEN

19

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. LV

20

Andy Borregales

NE

vs. BUF

21

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

at TB

22

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. GB

23

Chad Ryland

ARI

at HOU

24

Joey Slye

TEN

at SF

25

Daniel Carlson

LV

at PHI

26

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at CHI

27

Charlie Smyth

NO

vs. CAR

28

Blake Grupe

IND

at SEA

29

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. JAC

30

Younghoe Koo

NYG

vs. WAS

31

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at NO

32

Matt Gay

SF

vs. TEN

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

