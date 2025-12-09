SI

Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Puka Nacua Is Back On Top

Michael Fabiano

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua faces the Detroit Lions in Week 15.
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.

This week’s wideout risers include Jameson Williams, Justin Jefferson, and Wan’Dale Robinson, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton, and Michael Pittman Jr. could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Week 15 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. DET

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. IND

3

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

vs. BAL

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. MIN

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at LAR

6

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. ARI

7

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. DET

8

George Pickens

DAL

vs. MIN

9

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. LAC

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. LV

11

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. BAL

12

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at PIT

13

Jameson Williams

DET

at LAR

14

Chris Olave

NO

vs. CAR

15

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. WAS

16

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at DAL

17

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at NO

18

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. LV

19

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at KC

20

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. ATL

21

Michael Wilson

ARI

at HOU

22

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. TEN

23

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at NYJ

24

Zay Flowers

BAL

at CIN

25

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at NYG

26

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. GB

27

Christian Watson

GB

at DEN

28

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. MIA

29

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at SEA

30

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. BUF

31

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at NE

32

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at NYG

33

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at NYJ

34

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. CLE

35

Jayden Reed

GB

at DEN

36

Jordan Addison

MIN

at DAL

37

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. TEN

38

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at TB

39

Keenan Allen

LAC

at KC

40

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at CHI

41

Chris Godwin

TB

vs. ATL

42

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. ARI

43

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. LAC

44

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at KC

45

Alec Pierce

IND

at SEA

46

DJ Moore

CHI

vs. CLE

47

Malik Washington

MIA

at PIT

48

Chimere Dike

TEN

at SF

49

Tre Tucker

LV

at PHI

50

Romeo Doubs

GB

at DEN

51

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. JAC

52

Pat Bryant

DEN

vs. GB

53

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. IND

54

Keon Coleman

BUF

at NE

55

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. IND

56

Olamide Zaccheaus

CHI

vs. CLE

57

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. CAR

58

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

at SF

59

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. BUF

60

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. GB

