Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Puka Nacua Is Back On Top
Welcome to Week 15 and the first week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you made it this far … congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us get to the postseason.
This week’s wideout risers include Jameson Williams, Justin Jefferson, and Wan’Dale Robinson, all of whom have great matchups and are fantasy starters. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton, and Michael Pittman Jr. could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Week 15 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. DET
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. IND
3
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
vs. BAL
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. MIN
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at LAR
6
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. ARI
7
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. DET
8
George Pickens
DAL
vs. MIN
9
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. LAC
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. LV
11
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. BAL
12
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at PIT
13
Jameson Williams
DET
at LAR
14
Chris Olave
NO
vs. CAR
15
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. WAS
16
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at DAL
17
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at NO
18
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. LV
19
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at KC
20
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. ATL
21
Michael Wilson
ARI
at HOU
22
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. TEN
23
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at NYJ
24
Zay Flowers
BAL
at CIN
25
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at NYG
26
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. GB
27
Christian Watson
GB
at DEN
28
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. MIA
29
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at SEA
30
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. BUF
31
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at NE
32
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at NYG
33
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at NYJ
34
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. CLE
35
Jayden Reed
GB
at DEN
36
Jordan Addison
MIN
at DAL
37
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. TEN
38
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at TB
39
Keenan Allen
LAC
at KC
40
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at CHI
41
Chris Godwin
TB
vs. ATL
42
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. ARI
43
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. LAC
44
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at KC
45
Alec Pierce
IND
at SEA
46
DJ Moore
CHI
vs. CLE
47
Malik Washington
MIA
at PIT
48
Chimere Dike
TEN
at SF
49
Tre Tucker
LV
at PHI
50
Romeo Doubs
GB
at DEN
51
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. JAC
52
Pat Bryant
DEN
vs. GB
53
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. IND
54
Keon Coleman
BUF
at NE
55
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. IND
56
Olamide Zaccheaus
CHI
vs. CLE
57
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. CAR
58
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at SF
59
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. BUF
60
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. GB