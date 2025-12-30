Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Eagles DST Back In The Top 10

SI

The Philadelphia Eagles defense faces the Washington Commanders in Week 18.
The Philadelphia Eagles defense faces the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win on Sunday, then the Panthers claim it either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and other Chargers starters won’t play this week, which affects the fantasy value of the team’s defense. This also makes the Broncos players (their opponent this week) more attractive as potential fantasy starters. 

The Packers are likely to rest players too, affecting their defense, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. That’s unfortunate, because this unit would otherwise be a nice streamer against Max Brosmer and the Vikings' lackluster offense this week.

Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bills

BUF

vs. NYJ

2

Broncos

DEN

vs. LAC

3

Patriots

NE

vs. MIA

4

Eagles

PHI

vs. WAS

5

Jaguars

JAC

vs. TEN

6

Rams

LAR

vs. ARI

7

Texans

HOU

vs. IND

8

Vikings

MIN

vs. GB

9

Chiefs

KC

at LV

10

Buccaneers

TB

vs. CAR

11

Saints

NO

at ATL

12

Packers

GB

at MIN

13

Steelers

PIT

vs. BAL

14

Seahawks

SEA

at SF

15

Ravens

BAL

at PIT

16

Bengals

CIN

vs. CLE

17

Bears

CHI

vs. DET

18

Panthers

CAR

at TB

19

Raiders

LV

vs. KC

20

Falcons

ATL

vs. NO

21

Lions

DET

at CHI

22

Browns

CLE

at CIN

23

Cowboys

DAL

at NYG

24

Dolphins

MIA

at NE

25

Colts

IND

at HOU

26

Titans

TEN

at JAC

27

49ers

SF

vs. SEA

28

Giants

NYG

vs. DAL

29

Chargers

LAC

at DEN

30

Cardinals

ARI

at LAR

31

Jets

NYJ

at BUF

32

Commanders

WAS

at PHI

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

