Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Eagles DST Back In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win on Sunday, then the Panthers claim it either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and other Chargers starters won’t play this week, which affects the fantasy value of the team’s defense. This also makes the Broncos players (their opponent this week) more attractive as potential fantasy starters.
The Packers are likely to rest players too, affecting their defense, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. That’s unfortunate, because this unit would otherwise be a nice streamer against Max Brosmer and the Vikings' lackluster offense this week.
Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bills
BUF
vs. NYJ
2
Broncos
DEN
vs. LAC
3
Patriots
NE
vs. MIA
4
Eagles
PHI
vs. WAS
5
Jaguars
JAC
vs. TEN
6
Rams
LAR
vs. ARI
7
Texans
HOU
vs. IND
8
Vikings
MIN
vs. GB
9
Chiefs
KC
at LV
10
Buccaneers
TB
vs. CAR
11
Saints
NO
at ATL
12
Packers
GB
at MIN
13
Steelers
PIT
vs. BAL
14
Seahawks
SEA
at SF
15
Ravens
BAL
at PIT
16
Bengals
CIN
vs. CLE
17
Bears
CHI
vs. DET
18
Panthers
CAR
at TB
19
Raiders
LV
vs. KC
20
Falcons
ATL
vs. NO
21
Lions
DET
at CHI
22
Browns
CLE
at CIN
23
Cowboys
DAL
at NYG
24
Dolphins
MIA
at NE
25
Colts
IND
at HOU
26
Titans
TEN
at JAC
27
49ers
SF
vs. SEA
28
Giants
NYG
vs. DAL
29
Chargers
LAC
at DEN
30
Cardinals
ARI
at LAR
31
Jets
NYJ
at BUF
32
Commanders
WAS
at PHI