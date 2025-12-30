Week 18 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Derrick Henry In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless Atlanta wins on Sunday, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Omarion Hampton) won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too, including Josh Jacobs, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. SEA
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. NO
3
James Cook
BUF
vs. NYJ
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at CHI
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
at NE
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at HOU
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. WAS
8
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. CLE
9
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. TEN
10
Derrick Henry
BAL
at PIT
11
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. LAC
12
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. ARI
13
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at DEN
14
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. BAL
15
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. KC
16
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. MIA
17
Javonte Williams
DAL
at NYG
18
Breece Hall
NYJ
at BUF
19
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. DET
20
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. CAR
21
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. DAL
22
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. GB
23
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. BAL
24
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. MIA
25
Josh Jacobs
GB
at MIN
26
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at TB
27
Tony Pollard
TEN
at JAC
28
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. ARI
29
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at CIN
30
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at PHI
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at SF
32
Michael Carter
ARI
at LAR
33
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at SF
34
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at LV
35
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. IND
36
Audric Estime
NO
at ATL
37
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. DET
38
Malik Davis
DAL
at NYG
39
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
at PHI
40
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at JAC
41
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at MIN
42
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. NO
43
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at TB
44
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. DAL
45
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. CLE
46
David Montgomery
DET
at CHI
47
Rachaad White
TB
vs. CAR
48
Kareem Hunt
KC
at LV
49
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at DEN
50
Raheim Sanders
CLE
at CIN
51
Jaylen Wright
MIA
at NE
52
Sean Tucker
TB
vs. CAR
53
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
at PIT
54
Jawhar Jordan
HOU
vs. IND
55
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. SEA
56
Emari Demercado
ARI
at LAR
57
Evan Hull
NO
at ATL
58
LeQuint Allen
JAC
vs. TEN
59
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. NYJ
60
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
vs. LAC