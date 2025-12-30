SI

Week 18 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Derrick Henry In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless Atlanta wins on Sunday, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Omarion Hampton) won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too, including Josh Jacobs, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. SEA

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. NO

3

James Cook

BUF

vs. NYJ

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at CHI

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

at NE

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at HOU

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. WAS

8

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. CLE

9

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. TEN

10

Derrick Henry

BAL

at PIT

11

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. LAC

12

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. ARI

13

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at DEN

14

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. BAL

15

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. KC

16

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. MIA

17

Javonte Williams

DAL

at NYG

18

Breece Hall

NYJ

at BUF

19

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. DET

20

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. CAR

21

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. DAL

22

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. GB

23

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. BAL

24

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. MIA

25

Josh Jacobs

GB

at MIN

26

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at TB

27

Tony Pollard

TEN

at JAC

28

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. ARI

29

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at CIN

30

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at PHI

31

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at SF

32

Michael Carter

ARI

at LAR

33

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at SF

34

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at LV

35

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. IND

36

Audric Estime

NO

at ATL

37

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. DET

38

Malik Davis

DAL

at NYG

39

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

WAS

at PHI

40

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at JAC

41

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at MIN

42

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. NO

43

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at TB

44

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. DAL

45

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. CLE

46

David Montgomery

DET

at CHI

47

Rachaad White

TB

vs. CAR

48

Kareem Hunt

KC

at LV

49

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at DEN

50

Raheim Sanders

CLE

at CIN

51

Jaylen Wright

MIA

at NE

52

Sean Tucker

TB

vs. CAR

53

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

at PIT

54

Jawhar Jordan

HOU

vs. IND

55

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. SEA

56

Emari Demercado

ARI

at LAR

57

Evan Hull

NO

at ATL

58

LeQuint Allen

JAC

vs. TEN

59

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. NYJ

60

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

vs. LAC

