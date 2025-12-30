Week 18 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Michael Wilson Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless Atlanta wins on Sunday, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Ladd McConkey) won’t play this week. The Packers are likely to rest players too, including Christian Watson, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. ARI
2
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
vs. CLE
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at SF
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at NYG
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at CHI
6
Chris Olave
NO
at ATL
7
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. WAS
8
George Pickens
DAL
at NYG
9
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. IND
10
Michael Wilson
ARI
at LAR
11
Drake London
ATL
vs. NO
12
Mike Evans
TB
vs. CAR
13
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. MIA
14
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. DAL
15
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. LAC
16
Jameson Williams
DET
at CHI
17
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. CLE
18
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at TB
19
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. WAS
20
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. DET
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
at PIT
22
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. TEN
23
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. SEA
24
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at PHI
25
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at NE
26
Chris Godwin
TB
vs. CAR
27
DJ Moore
CHI
vs. DET
28
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at PHI
29
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at DEN
30
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. TEN
31
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. SEA
32
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at DEN
33
Christian Watson
GB
at MIN
34
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. GB
35
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at HOU
36
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. TEN
37
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. NYJ
38
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at LAR
39
Keenan Allen
LAC
at DEN
40
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. KC
41
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. CAR
42
Rasheed Shaheed
SEA
at SF
43
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at CIN
44
Romeo Doubs
GB
at MIN
45
Xavier Worthy
KC
at LV
46
Jayden Reed
GB
at MIN
47
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. IND
48
Alec Pierce
IND
at HOU
49
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. LAC
50
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at SF
51
Josh Downs
IND
at HOU
52
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. GB
53
Darius Slayton
NYG
vs. DAL
54
Chimere Dike
TEN
at JAC
55
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at BUF
56
Jalen Coker
CAR
at TB
57
Kyle Williams
NE
vs. MIA
58
Adam Thielen
PIT
vs. BAL
59
John Metchie II
NYJ
at BUF
60
Efton Chism III
NE
vs. MIA