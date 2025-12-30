Week 18 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Michael Wilson Into The Top 10

SI

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless Atlanta wins on Sunday, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Ladd McConkey) won’t play this week. The Packers are likely to rest players too, including Christian Watson, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. ARI

2

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

vs. CLE

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at SF

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at NYG

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at CHI

6

Chris Olave

NO

at ATL

7

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. WAS

8

George Pickens

DAL

at NYG

9

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. IND

10

Michael Wilson

ARI

at LAR

11

Drake London

ATL

vs. NO

12

Mike Evans

TB

vs. CAR

13

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. MIA

14

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. DAL

15

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. LAC

16

Jameson Williams

DET

at CHI

17

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. CLE

18

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at TB

19

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. WAS

20

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. DET

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

at PIT

22

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. TEN

23

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. SEA

24

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at PHI

25

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at NE

26

Chris Godwin

TB

vs. CAR

27

DJ Moore

CHI

vs. DET

28

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at PHI

29

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at DEN

30

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. TEN

31

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. SEA

32

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at DEN

33

Christian Watson

GB

at MIN

34

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. GB

35

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at HOU

36

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. TEN

37

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. NYJ

38

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at LAR

39

Keenan Allen

LAC

at DEN

40

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. KC

41

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. CAR

42

Rasheed Shaheed

SEA

at SF

43

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at CIN

44

Romeo Doubs

GB

at MIN

45

Xavier Worthy

KC

at LV

46

Jayden Reed

GB

at MIN

47

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. IND

48

Alec Pierce

IND

at HOU

49

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. LAC

50

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at SF

51

Josh Downs

IND

at HOU

52

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. GB

53

Darius Slayton

NYG

vs. DAL

54

Chimere Dike

TEN

at JAC

55

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

at BUF

56

Jalen Coker

CAR

at TB

57

Kyle Williams

NE

vs. MIA

58

Adam Thielen

PIT

vs. BAL

59

John Metchie II

NYJ

at BUF

60

Efton Chism III

NE

vs. MIA

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

