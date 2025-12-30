SI

Week 18 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trevor Lawrence In The Top 5

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers clinch either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Other teams will do the same, and some of those players won’t be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. NYJ

2

Drake Maye

NE

vs. MIA

3

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. TEN

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. WAS

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. CLE

6

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. ARI

7

Dak Prescott

DAL

at NYG

8

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. DET

9

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. DAL

10

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at PIT

11

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. LAC

12

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. SEA

13

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. CAR

14

Tyler Shough

NO

at ATL

15

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at LAR

16

Sam Darnold

SEA

at SF

17

Jared Goff

DET

at CHI

18

Bryce Young

CAR

at TB

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. IND

20

Kirk Cousins

ATL

vs. NO

21

Malik Willis

GB

at MIN

22

Cam Ward

TEN

at JAC

23

Geno Smith

LV

vs. KC

24

Quinn Ewers

MIA

at NE

25

Trey Lance

LAC

at DEN

26

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. BAL

27

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

at CIN

28

Philip Rivers

IND

at HOU

29

Josh Johnson

WAS

at PHI

30

Max Brosmer

MIN

vs. GB

31

Chris Oladokun

KC

at LV

32

Brady Cook

NYJ

at BUF

