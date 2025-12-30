Week 18 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trevor Lawrence In The Top 5
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers clinch either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Other teams will do the same, and some of those players won’t be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. NYJ
2
Drake Maye
NE
vs. MIA
3
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. TEN
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. WAS
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. CLE
6
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. ARI
7
Dak Prescott
DAL
at NYG
8
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. DET
9
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. DAL
10
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at PIT
11
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. LAC
12
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. SEA
13
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. CAR
14
Tyler Shough
NO
at ATL
15
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at LAR
16
Sam Darnold
SEA
at SF
17
Jared Goff
DET
at CHI
18
Bryce Young
CAR
at TB
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. IND
20
Kirk Cousins
ATL
vs. NO
21
Malik Willis
GB
at MIN
22
Cam Ward
TEN
at JAC
23
Geno Smith
LV
vs. KC
24
Quinn Ewers
MIA
at NE
25
Trey Lance
LAC
at DEN
26
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. BAL
27
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
at CIN
28
Philip Rivers
IND
at HOU
29
Josh Johnson
WAS
at PHI
30
Max Brosmer
MIN
vs. GB
31
Chris Oladokun
KC
at LV
32
Brady Cook
NYJ
at BUF