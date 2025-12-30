SI

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Cairo Santos Moves Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos faces the Detroit Lions in Week 18.
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters won’t play this week, which affects the value of Cameron Dicker. The Packers are likely to rest players too, affecting Brandon McManus, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at NYG

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. IND

3

Jason Myers

SEA

at SF

4

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. ARI

5

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. DET

6

Cam Little

JAC

vs. TEN

7

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. CAR

8

Tyler Loop

BAL

at PIT

9

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. GB

10

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. SEA

11

Charlie Smyth

NO

at ATL

12

Michael Badgley

BUF

vs. NYJ

13

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. BAL

14

Jake Bates

DET

at CHI

15

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at DEN

16

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. WAS

17

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. CLE

18

Brandon McManus

GB

at MIN

19

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. KC

20

Harrison Butker

KC

at LV

21

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

vs. NO

22

Ben Sauls

NYG

vs. DAL

23

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at TB

24

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. LAC

25

Nick Folk

NYJ

at BUF

26

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at CIN

27

Joey Slye

TEN

at JAC

28

Chad Ryland

ARI

at LAR

29

Blake Grupe

IND

at HOU

30

Andy Borregales

NE

vs. MIA

31

Riley Patterson

MIA

at NE

32

Jake Moody

WAS

at PHI

