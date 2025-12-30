Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Cairo Santos Moves Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game. Instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers win the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters won’t play this week, which affects the value of Cameron Dicker. The Packers are likely to rest players too, affecting Brandon McManus, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at NYG
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. IND
3
Jason Myers
SEA
at SF
4
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. ARI
5
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. DET
6
Cam Little
JAC
vs. TEN
7
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. CAR
8
Tyler Loop
BAL
at PIT
9
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. GB
10
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. SEA
11
Charlie Smyth
NO
at ATL
12
Michael Badgley
BUF
vs. NYJ
13
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. BAL
14
Jake Bates
DET
at CHI
15
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at DEN
16
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. WAS
17
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. CLE
18
Brandon McManus
GB
at MIN
19
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. KC
20
Harrison Butker
KC
at LV
21
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
vs. NO
22
Ben Sauls
NYG
vs. DAL
23
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at TB
24
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. LAC
25
Nick Folk
NYJ
at BUF
26
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at CIN
27
Joey Slye
TEN
at JAC
28
Chad Ryland
ARI
at LAR
29
Blake Grupe
IND
at HOU
30
Andy Borregales
NE
vs. MIA
31
Riley Patterson
MIA
at NE
32
Jake Moody
WAS
at PHI