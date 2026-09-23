Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 3

Josh Allen vs. Chargers Lamar Jackson at Cowboys (Brazil) Patrick Mahomes at Dolphins Brock Purdy vs. Cardinals Tyler Shough vs. Raiders Dak Prescott vs. Ravens (Brazil) Jalen Hurts at Bears (Mon.) Jared Goff vs. Jets Jaxson Dart vs. Titans Joe Burrow at Steelers

Complete Week 3 quarterback rankings

Week 3 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Patrick Mahomes at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes has had a strong start to the 2026 season, scoring 50.6 fantasy points over his first two games. He’s nearing must-start status again, especially with all of the quarterback injuries across the league, and a matchup against the Dolphins is very favorable. Their defense has allowed more than 21 fantasy points per game to field generals after two weeks, and no defense in the league has allowed a higher EPA per dropback.

Mahomes let that thing FLY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/K9SEVQaDJo — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Start ’Em

Brock Purdy vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has had a red-hot start to the season, scoring nearly 50 combined fantasy points in his first two games. He should remain in starting lineups this week, as the veteran has a plus matchup against the Cardinals. In his last four starts against this NFC West foe, Purdy has scored 19-plus fantasy points three times and has averaged nearly 20 points per game. Look for Purdy to post another solid stat line this week.

Dak Prescott vs. Ravens (Brazil, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Prescott is coming off a strong game in a win over the Commanders, posting four touchdowns and nearly 30 fantasy points. He should be in starting lineups this week, too, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that just allowed Tyler Shough to beat them and score 22.4 fantasy points last week. This is also expected to be a high-scoring game, with Vegas projecting around 52 points, so look for a potential shootout in this international contest.

Tyler Shough vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Shough scored 22.4 fantasy points in a Week 2 win over the Ravens, and he has now put up at least 17.4 points in nine of his last 10 games dating back to last season. What’s more, he has posted 20-plus points in five of those games, including each of his last four. So while the Raiders were relatively rough on quarterbacks the first two weeks, I’m sticking with the red-hot Shough in what could be a high-scoring game.

Jared Goff vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff is coming off a big performance against the Bills, scoring nearly 30 fantasy points in Week 2. I’d keep him active this week, too, as the veteran faces the Jets in a home game. In his past 18 games played at Ford Field, Goff has averaged 277 passing yards, 2.3 passing touchdowns and 20 fantasy points. The total points for this game is also projected to be high, hovering anywhere between 48 and 49 for most books. Get Goff in your lineup.

More Starts

Jalen Hurts at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Matthew Stafford at Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Bryce Young at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

Jordan Love at Falcons (32%): The Falcons have allowed 18.1 PPG to QBs after two weeks; projected game total currently in the mid-40s (46.5).

The Falcons have allowed 18.1 PPG to QBs after two weeks; projected game total currently in the mid-40s (46.5). Drew Lock at Commanders (3%): Lock scored 21.4 points in Week 2; Commanders have allowed the fourth-highest EPA per dropback.

Lock scored 21.4 points in Week 2; Commanders have allowed the fourth-highest EPA per dropback. Geno Smith at Lions (3%): Superflex option; the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks after the first two weeks.

Week 3 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Drake Maye at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye has been a sit in each of my first two articles of 2026, and he’ll remain here for a third straight week. He ranks a brutal 30th in fantasy points among quarterbacks after two weeks, and he’ll be without his top receiver, A.J. Brown, for at least three more games. Maye also has a tough road matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed just 14.1 points per game to opposing quarterbacks in their first two contests.

Sit ’Em

Justin Herbert at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This game looks like a win for Herbert in fantasy, as the Bills have allowed the sixth-most points to quarterbacks and the projected points total is in the low 50s. The problem is that Herbert and the Chargers offense have been awful in their first two games, and the opposing defenses (Cardinals, Raiders) were not elite. Herbert just hasn’t played well, posting a 59.3 completion percentage and a 68.5 on-target throw percentage after his first two games.

Is it possible that Justin Herbert just ... isn't that good anymore? — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 20, 2026

Bo Nix vs. Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Nix has had a rough start to his third season, averaging fewer than 10 fantasy points in his first two games, one of which came at home (Week 2). I’d be wary of this week’s matchup against the Rams, who looked a lot more like an elite-level team in their blowout win over the Giants last week. Nix’s rushing numbers have also disappeared in the first two weeks (eight carries, eight yards), so I would restrict him to Superflex leagues.

Baker Mayfield vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Mayfield was a popular streaming option last week in what was a revenge game against his former team, the Browns. Unfortunately, he was unable to produce good totals. The veteran was held to just 12.2 points, and he now has scored fewer than 24 combined points in his first two games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed fewer than 15 points per game to quarterbacks after two weeks. I’d sit Mayfield.

Daniel Jones vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones has had a tough start to the season, with just 20.4 combined fantasy points in his first two games. And while this week’s matchup looks good on paper—the Texans have surrendered the fourth-most points to quarterbacks—that stat is deceiving as their defense has faced Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. With receiver Alec Pierce injured for the Colts and a low game total projected, I’m keeping Jones on the fantasy sideline again.

More Sits

C.J. Stroud at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jacoby Brissett at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Aaron Rodgers vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)