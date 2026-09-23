Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Tight Ends

Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 3

Trey McBride at 49ers Dalton Kincaid vs. Jaguars Brock Bowers at Saints Tyler Warren vs. Texans George Kittle vs. Cardinals Travis Kelce at Dolphins Sam LaPorta vs. Jets Isaiah Likely vs. Titans Dalton Schultz at Colts Tucker Kraft vs. Falcons (Thurs.)

Complete Week 3 tight end rankings

Week 3 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Kincaid vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kincaid has become a superstar in his first two games of 2026, scoring a combined 40.5 fantasy points … only Trey McBride has scored more. This comes despite the fact that Kincaid wasn’t drafted to be a high-end starter in most leagues. He needs to remain in fantasy lineups against the Chargers in a game that's projected to be one of the week's highest point totals. Speaking of McBride, he torched the Bolts for 24.5 points in Week 1.

Josh Allen with the throw and Dalton Kincaid with the catch 🔥



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/fj7tVqbYlg — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Start ’Em

Travis Kelce at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kelce is coming off a huge game against the Colts on Sunday night, posting nine catches, a touchdown and 25.1 fantasy points. He has had 16 targets over his first two games, and despite his ADP (average draft position), Kelce remains a starting option in most leagues. I’d keep him active against the Dolphins, who surrendered 80 yards, one touchdown and 18 fantasy points to fellow tight end George Kittle in Week 2.

Dalton Schultz at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz was a popular streamer last week with Nico Collins sidelined, and he was better than advertised. The veteran hauled in 12 catches on 14 targets for 140 yards and scored 26 fantasy points against the Bengals. Reports suggest Collins could be out for at least one more week, so Schultz could be a viable starter for managers once again. He’ll face the Colts, who have allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends this season.

Mark Andrews at Cowboys (Brazil, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Andrews, listed as a start last week, was targeted seven times and scored 10.9 points in a loss to the Saints. He has had 13 targets after two weeks, and I like him as a fantasy start again, this time against the Cowboys. Vegas oddsmakers see this as a potential barnburner with a total in the low 50s, and Dallas’ questionable defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends after two weeks.

More Starts

Tucker Kraft vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET)

Juwan Johnson vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tight End Streamers

T.J. Hockenson at Buccaneers (15%): Kyler Murray returns at quarterback; the Bucs have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Kyler Murray returns at quarterback; the Bucs have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Oronde Gadsden II at Bills (7%): Gadsden scored a touchdown in Week 1; fellow Chargers tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Koler have both been placed on injured reserve.

Gadsden scored a touchdown in Week 1; fellow Chargers tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Koler have both been placed on injured reserve. Darren Waller at Browns (3%): Waller scored two touchdowns last week, having already developed as a popular target for QB Bryce Young in the red-zone offense.

Week 3 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Colston Loveland vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Admittedly, I’m hoping my listing of Loveland as the sit of the week reverse-jinxes him back to fantasy relevance. He has done zilch in the first two weeks, ranking outside the top 70 tight ends based on fantasy points. Not only that, but Loveland won’t have his quarterback, Caleb Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Eagles have allowed the fewest points to tight ends after two weeks.

Sit ’Em

Kyle Pitts Sr. at Packers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Pitts has been invisible in the stat sheets after two weeks, mostly due to brutal quarterback play from Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. The good news is that Michael Penix Jr. will start this week, so Pitts will get a quarterback upgrade. The bad news? He has averaged just 6.6 fantasy points in games Penix has started. The matchup against Green Bay isn’t great either, so I’d beware Pitts again.

Hunter Henry at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry hasn’t been much of a fantasy factor in the stat sheets early in 2026, scoring a combined 12.6 fantasy points on eight targets. He also has accounted for just 15.4% of the Patriots' targets to this point, so the volume hasn’t been there even with A.J. Brown out of action. I’d keep Henry on the sidelines against the Jaguars, who have held Harold Fannin Jr. and Evan Engram to a combined 6.8 points in the first two weeks.

Terrance Ferguson at Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The decision to start or sit Ferguson depends on the status of Puka Nacua. If he’s unable to play for the second straight week due to an injured hip, then Ferguson becomes a nice option. Otherwise, I’d fade the talented tight end. Keep in mind this is also the Sunday night game, so you might not be able to wait to make a decision on starting Ferguson or another tight end. I’ll keep you updated all week, of course.

More Sits

Brenton Strange vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Gesicki vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Evan Engram vs. Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)