Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Running Backs

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 3

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Jets Bijan Robinson vs. Packers (Thurs.) Kenneth Walker III at Dolphins Derrick Henry at Cowboys (Brazil) Christian McCaffrey vs. Cardinals Jonathan Taylor vs. Texans Ashton Jeanty at Saints James Cook vs. Chargers Chase Brown at Steelers Saquon Barkley at Bears (Mon.)

Complete Week 3 running back rankings

Week 3 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

D’Andre Swift vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Swift has had a strong start, scoring 45.3 combined fantasy points in his first two games. He also has seen a 36% touch share in the Bears backfield, ahead of Kyle Monangai (21.6%). The Bears likely will look to lean on Swift even more this week without Caleb Williams, who is dealing with an injured hamstring, and the Eagles are sixth in terms of expected points added per rush attempt. It’s also a “revenge” game for Swift.

Big catch-and-run for D'Andre Swift!



MINvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2Pcqvzgkg3 — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Start ’Em

Kyren Williams at Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams appears to be in a near 50-50 split committee with Blake Corum, as the touch share is now 29.2% and 24%, respectively. Still, Williams has remained the better fantasy option, with two touchdowns and a combined 31.2 points. This week’s matchup in Denver is actually good on paper, too, as their defense has allowed the fourth-most points to backs and the second-highest EPA per rush.

Chuba Hubbard at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): In two weeks, Hubbard has gone from a low flex starter to a solid No. 2 fantasy runner. He has dominated the backfield touches, seeing a 30% share over the first two games. And the Panthers' back with the next-highest share, Jonathan Brooks (12.2%), is injured and considered week to week. With the promise of high volume, the matchup doesn’t matter as much for Hubbard at this point … he’s locked in as a No. 2 back.

David Montgomery at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery had a stinker last week despite a fantastic matchup, scoring just 8.5 points while losing out on the touch battle to Woody Marks, 13 to 8. I’m sticking with the veteran, however, as a plus matchup against the Colts is next on the slate. After two weeks, the Colts D has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, and only the Rams and Broncos have allowed a higher EPA per rush attempt this season.

TreVeyon Henderson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henderson returned with a bang in Week 2, posting a touchdown and 13.6 fantasy points against the Steelers. He played more snaps and had more touches than Rhamondre Stevenson, who lost a fumble. With A.J. Brown out, Henderson is now New England’s best offensive playmaker, so look for his share of touches to remain high. I’d consider him a solid flex option against the Jaguars defense this weekend.

More Starts

Omarion Hampton at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Cam Skattebo vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jaylen Warren vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Blake Corum at Broncos (24%): Corum is seeing a 24% touch share for the Rams; the Broncos have allowed the second-highest EPA per rush.

Corum is seeing a 24% touch share for the Rams; the Broncos have allowed the second-highest EPA per rush. Kyle Monangai vs. Eagles (22%): Monangai is seeing a 21.6% touch share for the Bears; the Eagles have the sixth-highest EPA per rush.

Monangai is seeing a 21.6% touch share for the Bears; the Eagles have the sixth-highest EPA per rush. Jonah Coleman vs. Rams (3%): J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are dealing with minor injuries; the Rams have allowed the highest EPA per rush.

Week 3 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The worst nightmare of fantasy fans who have Etienne came to fruition last week: Alvin Kamara returned, and he led all Saints backs in touches at 25.9%. Etienne came in at just 18.5%, down from the 26.7% share he held in Week 1. If this trend continues, it will be impossible to start Etienne or Kamara with any confidence. The Raiders, surprisingly, have also allowed the lowest EPA per rush play after two weeks.

Sit ’Em

Quinshon Judkins vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Judkins, by no fault of his own, has been unstartable so far this season. Playing behind a bad line as part of a poor offense, he’s averaging a brutal 2.3 yards per rush. While this week’s matchup against Carolina is good on paper, it’s a bit skewed because their defense gave up a ton of points to the Bears' running backs (and 59 points in the game) in Week 1. At best, Judkins will be a risk-reward flex option.

Jadarian Price at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Price has been a fantasy dud in his first two NFL games, scoring a combined 12.8 points. He also suffered a shoulder injury, which isn’t seen as serious but could lead to more work for Emanuel Wilson, who had 21 carries for 92 yards in Week 2. The Commanders have also held Saquon Barkley and Javonte Williams to very modest stat lines in their first two games, so Price might be better left on the sidelines this weekend.

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tuten’s stock is on the rise after he posted a touchdown and 14.2 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Broncos, so he’ll be a flex starter in a lot of leagues. I would temper expectations, though, as a matchup against the Patriots isn’t great on paper. In their first two games, their defense hasn’t allowed a single running back to score more than 9.7 fantasy points. As a result, I’d be wary of Tuten in this AFC matchup.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I was high on Croskey-Merritt after his solid Week 1 performance, but that carriage turned into a pumpkin against Dallas. Despite the plus matchup, he was held to just 13 touches. What’s more, he lost work to Rachaad White, who scored 14.3 points and caught six passes out of the backfield. Assuming we see another negative game script against Seattle, White could be the better fantasy option in this backfield.

More Sits

Marshawn Lloyd at Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Tony Pollard at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rhamondre Stevenson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)