Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Team Defenses & Kickers

Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 3

Seahawks defense at Commanders Chiefs defense at Dolphins Lions defense vs. Jets Packers defense vs. Falcons (Thurs.) 49ers defense vs. Cardinals Texans defense at Colts Eagles defense at Bears (Mon.) Giants defense vs. Titans Panthers defense at Browns Rams defense at Broncos

Complete Week 3 defense rankings

Week 3 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs defense at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs will be a popular streaming option this week given their plus matchup against the Dolphins. Miami's offense has scored the third-fewest combined points after two weeks, and no line in the league has allowed more sacks (9). The Dolphins are also fourth-worst in time of possession and sixth-worst in yards per game this season.

HUGE stop by the Greek Freak 😤 @TheGK3 pic.twitter.com/WHQ4PWAE67 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2026

Start ’Em

49ers defense vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The 49ers were a strong streaming option last week against the Dolphins, and a matchup against the Cardinals makes this D a worthwhile choice again. Their offense has scored the eighth-fewest points and averaged the fourth-fewest yards per play after two weeks. Also, the Cardinals have the fourth-highest punt percentage in the league.

Lions defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions defense hasn’t played well on the field, but it’s still a viable fantasy option when the matchup is favorable. And while Geno Smith and the Jets haven’t had a turnover after two games—I think he’s due—their offense has compiled the seventh-lowest yards-per-play average and the seventh-highest percentage of punts in 2026.

More Starts

Packers defense vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Eagles defense at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Vikings defense at Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Team Defense Streamers

Packers defense vs. Falcons (29%): The Falcons offense leads the NFL in percentage of drives that have resulted in a turnover so far this year.

The Falcons offense leads the NFL in percentage of drives that have resulted in a turnover so far this year. Panthers defense at Browns (7%): The Browns rank third in sacks allowed (7) and have the sixth-lowest time of possession after two weeks.

The Browns rank third in sacks allowed (7) and have the sixth-lowest time of possession after two weeks. Giants defense vs. Titans (3%): The Titans have allowed five sacks and are fifth-worst in points scored and next-to-last in offensive yards gained.

Week 3 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Chargers defense at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers defense has been a dud in the first two weeks despite plus matchups against the Cardinals and Raiders. Next up is a brutal game against Josh Allen and the Bills, who lead the league in points scored and offensive yards per drive. Buffalo also has the lowest percentage of drives resulting in a punt this season.

Sit ’Em

Broncos defense vs. Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Rams offense appeared to have found its footing in Week 2, even without Puka Nacua, as Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes. Their line also has allowed just one sack, which is tied for the second fewest in the league. In what could be a high-scoring game at Mile High, I’d keep the Broncos on the fantasy sidelines.

Ravens defense at Cowboys (Brazil, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): This game could be a high-scoring affair, as evidenced by its total points projection sitting in the low 50s, so there likely won’t be much defense. Dallas has one of the league’s best offenses to boot, and their line has surrendered just two sacks of Dak Prescott. What’s more, the Cowboys have committed just one giveaway after two weeks.

More Sits

Cowboys defense vs. Ravens (Brazil, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Patriots defense vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Steelers defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Fab’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 3

Brandon Aubrey vs. Ravens (Brazil) Ka’imi Fairbairn at Colts Cam Little vs. Patriots Jason Myers at Commanders Jake Bates vs. Jets Tyler Loop at Cowboys (Brazil) Chase McLaughlin vs. Vikings Evan McPherson at Steelers Trey Smack vs. Falcons (Thurs.) Will Reichard at Buccaneers

Complete Week 3 kicker rankings

Week 3 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has absolutely smashed the Colts over the past few seasons, scoring a combined 50 fantasy points in their last four meetings. Meanwhile, the Colts defense has been vulnerable to kickers after the first two weeks of this season, allowing the second-most fantasy points. Look for Fairbairn to post a healthy stat line this week.

John Christian Kaʻiminoeauloamekaʻikeokekumupaʻa Fairbairn pic.twitter.com/Qbzm50ukhc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 4, 2026

Start ’Em

Will Reichard at Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Reichard posted a solid 10 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Bears despite some wet weather. He should remain in lineups against the Buccaneers, who have allowed a bananas 32 combined fantasy points to kickers in their first two games. In fact, no defense in the league has allowed more field goals than Tampa Bay.

Jake Bates vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Bates has had a modest start to the season, scoring just seven fantasy points in each of his first two games. However, he has had more success at Ford Field, and the Lions' matchup against the Jets is favorable. Dating back to last season, only the Colts defense has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing kickers (9.9 points per game).

More Starts

Trey Smack vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video):

Evan McPherson at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chase McLaughlin vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kicker Streamers

Tyler Bass vs. Chargers (9%): High point total (50.5); the Bills have scored more points than any team in the league after two weeks.

High point total (50.5); the Bills have scored more points than any team in the league after two weeks. Spencer Shrader vs. Texans (7%): Shrader posted 12 points in Week 2; the Texans have allowed the fourth-most points to enemy kickers.

Shrader posted 12 points in Week 2; the Texans have allowed the fourth-most points to enemy kickers. Ryan Fitzgerald at Browns (1%): Fitzgerald scored 10 points in Week 2; the Browns have surrendered the third-most points to kickers.

Week 3 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Cameron Dicker at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dicker has been one of the lowest-scoring kickers in the league after two weeks, scoring a combined four points. He has missed his only field goal attempt, and the Chargers offense has the fifth-lowest time of possession after two weeks. So while a game against the Bills could be a barnburner, I’d still be wary of “Dicker the Kicker” this weekend.

Sit ’Em

Jake Elliott at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Elliot has scored just 14 combined points in his first two games of the season, and he now has failed to score more than eight points in all but one of his last 8 games dating back to last season. That is due in part to the fact that no team has had fewer red-zone field-goal attempts than Philadelphia in that time. I’d sit Elliott.

Andy Borregales at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Borregales has had a slow statistical start to the season, totaling just 12 fantasy points over his first two games. And with the Patriots offense struggling to move the football—they’re 11th in percentage of drives that result in a punt—not to mention a tough matchup on paper against the Jaguars, Borregales is a clear sit ’em.

More Sits

Jason Sanders at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matt Gay at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chad Ryland at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)