Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name running backs such as De’Von Achane and Saquon Barkley have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Bucky Irving are just two of a handful of runners who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw the return of TreVeyon Henderson in Week 2, and I’ve moved him ahead of his teammate, Rhamondre Stevenson.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Irving), while projected starters like Achane and Travis Etienne Jr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. NYJ 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at GB 3 Kenneth Walker III KC at MIA 4 Derrick Henry BAL at DAL 5 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI 6 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU 7 Ashton Jeanty LV at NO 8 James Cook BUF vs. LAC 9 Chase Brown CIN at PIT 10 Saquon Barkley PHI at CHI 11 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. PHI 12 Breece Hall NYJ at DET 13 Omarion Hampton LAC at BUF 14 Javonte Williams DAL vs. BAL 15 Chuba Hubbard CAR at CLE 16 Kyren Williams LAR at DEN 17 David Montgomery HOU at IND 18 Bucky Irving TB vs. MIN 19 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. TEN 20 TreVeyon Henderson NE at JAC 21 De'Von Achane MIA vs. KC 22 Jeremiyah Love ARI at SF 23 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN 24 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at TB 25 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. NE 26 Travis Etienne Jr. NO vs. LV 27 Jadarian Price SEA at WAS 28 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at JAC 29 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. CAR 30 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. LAR 31 Jonah Coleman DEN vs. LAR 32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. SEA 33 MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. ATL 34 Tyler Allgeier ARI at SF 35 Blake Corum LAR at DEN 36 Tony Pollard TEN at NYG 37 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. PHI 38 Rachaad White WAS vs. SEA 39 Woody Marks HOU at IND 40 Rico Dowdle PIT vs. CIN 41 Alvin Kamara NO vs. LV 42 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. MIN 43 Tyjae Spears TEN at NYG 44 Kaelon Black SF vs. ARI 45 Braelon Allen NYJ at DET 46 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC vs. NE 47 Emanuel Wilson SEA at WAS 48 Tank Bigsby PHI at CHI 49 Emmett Johnson KC at MIA 50 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL at GB 51 Kaleb Johnson GB vs. ATL 52 Mike Washington Jr. LV at NO 53 Devin Singletary NYG vs. TEN 54 Justice Hill BAL at DAL 55 Keaton Mitchell LAC at BUF 56 Samaje Perine CIN at PIT 57 Chris Brooks GB vs. ATL 58 Trevor Etienne CAR at CLE 59 DeeJay Dallas MIN at TB 60 Raheim Sanders CLE vs. CAR