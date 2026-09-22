Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name running backs such as De’Von Achane and Saquon Barkley have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Bucky Irving are just two of a handful of runners who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw the return of TreVeyon Henderson in Week 2, and I’ve moved him ahead of his teammate, Rhamondre Stevenson.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Irving), while projected starters like Achane and Travis Etienne Jr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.
So, here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. NYJ
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at GB
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at MIA
4
Derrick Henry
BAL
at DAL
5
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. ARI
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. HOU
7
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at NO
8
James Cook
BUF
vs. LAC
9
Chase Brown
CIN
at PIT
10
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at CHI
11
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. PHI
12
Breece Hall
NYJ
at DET
13
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at BUF
14
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. BAL
15
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at CLE
16
Kyren Williams
LAR
at DEN
17
David Montgomery
HOU
at IND
18
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. MIN
19
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. TEN
20
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at JAC
21
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. KC
22
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
at SF
23
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. CIN
24
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at TB
25
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. NE
26
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
vs. LV
27
Jadarian Price
SEA
at WAS
28
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at JAC
29
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. CAR
30
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. LAR
31
Jonah Coleman
DEN
vs. LAR
32
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. SEA
33
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
vs. ATL
34
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at SF
35
Blake Corum
LAR
at DEN
36
Tony Pollard
TEN
at NYG
37
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. PHI
38
Rachaad White
WAS
vs. SEA
39
Woody Marks
HOU
at IND
40
Rico Dowdle
PIT
vs. CIN
41
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. LV
42
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. MIN
43
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at NYG
44
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. ARI
45
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at DET
46
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
vs. NE
47
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
at WAS
48
Tank Bigsby
PHI
at CHI
49
Emmett Johnson
KC
at MIA
50
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
at GB
51
Kaleb Johnson
GB
vs. ATL
52
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at NO
53
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. TEN
54
Justice Hill
BAL
at DAL
55
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
at BUF
56
Samaje Perine
CIN
at PIT
57
Chris Brooks
GB
vs. ATL
58
Trevor Etienne
CAR
at CLE
59
DeeJay Dallas
MIN
at TB
60
Raheim Sanders
CLE
vs. CAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano