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Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Chiefs masher Kenneth Walker III has made his way into the top five this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs
Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name running backs such as De’Von Achane and Saquon Barkley have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Bucky Irving are just two of a handful of runners who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw the return of TreVeyon Henderson in Week 2, and I’ve moved him ahead of his teammate, Rhamondre Stevenson.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Irving), while projected starters like Achane and Travis Etienne Jr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. NYJ

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at GB

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at MIA

4

Derrick Henry

BAL

at DAL

5

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. ARI

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. HOU

7

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at NO

8

James Cook

BUF

vs. LAC

9

Chase Brown

CIN

at PIT

10

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at CHI

11

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. PHI

12

Breece Hall

NYJ

at DET

13

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at BUF

14

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. BAL

15

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at CLE

16

Kyren Williams

LAR

at DEN

17

David Montgomery

HOU

at IND

18

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. MIN

19

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. TEN

20

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at JAC

21

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. KC

22

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

at SF

23

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. CIN

24

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at TB

25

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. NE

26

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

vs. LV

27

Jadarian Price

SEA

at WAS

28

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at JAC

29

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. CAR

30

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. LAR

31

Jonah Coleman

DEN

vs. LAR

32

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. SEA

33

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

vs. ATL

34

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at SF

35

Blake Corum

LAR

at DEN

36

Tony Pollard

TEN

at NYG

37

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. PHI

38

Rachaad White

WAS

vs. SEA

39

Woody Marks

HOU

at IND

40

Rico Dowdle

PIT

vs. CIN

41

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. LV

42

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

vs. MIN

43

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at NYG

44

Kaelon Black

SF

vs. ARI

45

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at DET

46

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

vs. NE

47

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

at WAS

48

Tank Bigsby

PHI

at CHI

49

Emmett Johnson

KC

at MIA

50

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

at GB

51

Kaleb Johnson

GB

vs. ATL

52

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

at NO

53

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. TEN

54

Justice Hill

BAL

at DAL

55

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

at BUF

56

Samaje Perine

CIN

at PIT

57

Chris Brooks

GB

vs. ATL

58

Trevor Etienne

CAR

at CLE

59

DeeJay Dallas

MIN

at TB

60

Raheim Sanders

CLE

vs. CAR

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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