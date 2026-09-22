Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name tight ends such as Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Harold Fannin Jr. have had slow starts in the stat sheets, while upstart pass catchers like Dalton Kincaid and Isaiah Likely have outplayed their preseason expectations early in the new campaign.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Kincaid and Likely), while projected starters like Loveland, Kraft, and Pitts Sr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI at SF 2 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. LAC 3 Brock Bowers LV at NO 4 Tyler Warren IND vs. HOU 5 George Kittle SF vs. ARI 6 Travis Kelce KC at MIA 7 Sam LaPorta DET vs. NYJ 8 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. TEN 9 Dalton Schultz HOU at IND 10 Tucker Kraft GB vs. ATL 11 Mark Andrews BAL at DAL 12 Juwan Johnson NO vs. LV 13 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. CAR 14 Colston Loveland CHI vs. PHI 15 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. BAL 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at GB 17 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at BUF 18 Darren Waller CAR at CLE 19 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN 20 Hunter Henry NE at JAC 21 Brenton Strange JAC vs. NE 22 T.J. Hockenson MIN at TB 23 Terrance Ferguson LAR at DEN 24 AJ Barner SEA at WAS 25 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ at DET 26 Cade Otton TB vs. MIN 27 Mike Gesicki CIN at PIT 28 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. KC 29 Evan Engram DEN vs. LAR 30 Johnny Mundt PHI at CHI 31 Gunnar Helm TEN at NYG 32 Colby Parkinson LAR at DEN