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Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

George Kittle is back in the top five this week as his 49ers prepare to host the Cardinals.
Michael Fabiano|
George Kittle: 49ers
George Kittle: 49ers | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name tight ends such as Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Harold Fannin Jr. have had slow starts in the stat sheets, while upstart pass catchers like Dalton Kincaid and Isaiah Likely have outplayed their preseason expectations early in the new campaign. 

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Kincaid and Likely), while projected starters like Loveland, Kraft, and Pitts Sr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at SF

2

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. LAC

3

Brock Bowers

LV

at NO

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. HOU

5

George Kittle

SF

vs. ARI

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at MIA

7

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. NYJ

8

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. TEN

9

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at IND

10

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. ATL

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

at DAL

12

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. LV

13

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. CAR

14

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. PHI

15

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. BAL

16

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at GB

17

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

at BUF

18

Darren Waller

CAR

at CLE

19

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. CIN

20

Hunter Henry

NE

at JAC

21

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. NE

22

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at TB

23

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

at DEN

24

AJ Barner

SEA

at WAS

25

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

at DET

26

Cade Otton

TB

vs. MIN

27

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at PIT

28

Greg Dulcich

MIA

vs. KC

29

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. LAR

30

Johnny Mundt

PHI

at CHI

31

Gunnar Helm

TEN

at NYG

32

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at DEN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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