Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name tight ends such as Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Harold Fannin Jr. have had slow starts in the stat sheets, while upstart pass catchers like Dalton Kincaid and Isaiah Likely have outplayed their preseason expectations early in the new campaign.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Kincaid and Likely), while projected starters like Loveland, Kraft, and Pitts Sr. have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.
So, here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at SF
2
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. LAC
3
Brock Bowers
LV
at NO
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. HOU
5
George Kittle
SF
vs. ARI
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at MIA
7
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. NYJ
8
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. TEN
9
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at IND
10
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. ATL
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
at DAL
12
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. LV
13
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. CAR
14
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. PHI
15
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. BAL
16
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at GB
17
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
at BUF
18
Darren Waller
CAR
at CLE
19
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. CIN
20
Hunter Henry
NE
at JAC
21
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. NE
22
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at TB
23
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
at DEN
24
AJ Barner
SEA
at WAS
25
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
at DET
26
Cade Otton
TB
vs. MIN
27
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at PIT
28
Greg Dulcich
MIA
vs. KC
29
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. LAR
30
Johnny Mundt
PHI
at CHI
31
Gunnar Helm
TEN
at NYG
32
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at DEN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano