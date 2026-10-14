Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Running Backs

Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, Vikings

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 6

Bijan Robinson vs. Bears Kenneth Walker III vs. Chargers Jonathan Taylor vs. Titans Christian McCaffrey vs. Commanders (Mon.) Derrick Henry at Browns James Cook at Raiders Kyren Williams vs. Cardinals Javonte Williams at Packers Jaylen Warren at Buccaneers Chuba Hubbard at Eagles

Complete Week 6 running back rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Javonte Williams at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams has been mostly solid for his fantasy managers, scoring 18-plus points in three of his first five games. He’s also seeing a near 40% touch share, so he has little competition for touches. He’s my start of the week not because you need to know to start him—you know this, clearly—but because I can see him posting a huge total in Green Bay. The Packers D has allowed the third-most points per game to running backs.

Javonte Williams scores his third TD of the second half and gives the @dallascowboys the lead!@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/t0Bxu0l0yG — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Start ’Em

Jaylen Warren at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren has been solid the past three weeks for the Steelers, scoring a combined 73 fantasy points while seeing a near 50% touch share. Regardless of Rico Dowdle's status—he has missed time due to a toe injury—I’d keep Warren active against the Bucs. While their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to running backs, three have put up 14-plus points against them. Warren has simply been too hot to sit right now anyway.

Chuba Hubbard at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hubbard is back after a bye week and should be back in fantasy lineups immediately. He has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points per game, and his touch share in his past two starts is around 42%. The Eagles are in the middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to runners, but their defense allowed 36.7 points to the Rams' Kyren Williams in Week 4. Based on the Panthers' offense, volume and production, Hubbard is essentially a must-start.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson has been solid the past two weeks, scoring a combined 35.9 fantasy points. He should see more volume this week against the Jets too, as TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with an injured ankle. The matchup is favorable, too, as New York has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to backs. What’s more, their defense is second in EPA (Expected Points Added) and third in Expected Rushing TDs.

Rhamondre Stevenson powering through the defense to get the first down 🏃



PITvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlu pic.twitter.com/Vfj2L66Ni0 — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Emanuel Wilson at Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Wilson has been one of my favorite streamers the past two weeks, and he made good with three total touchdowns and 40.2 points. With Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet still sidelined for the Seahawks, I’d start the veteran again vs. the Broncos. Denver's defense has allowed three running backs to score 14-plus points, and only three other defenses have a higher (EPA) Expected Points Added.

More Starts

D’Andre Swift at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Braelon Allen at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cam Skattebo vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Running Back Streamers

Jacory Croskey-Merritt at 49ers (31%): The 49ers have allowed five running backs to score 12-plus fantasy points, including three with 15.5 or more points.

The 49ers have allowed five running backs to score 12-plus fantasy points, including three with 15.5 or more points. MarShawn Lloyd vs. Cowboys (22%): Lloyd scored two touchdowns last week, and he faces a Cowboys defense that allowed 241 rushing yards to the Buccaneers.

Lloyd scored two touchdowns last week, and he faces a Cowboys defense that allowed 241 rushing yards to the Buccaneers. Woody Marks at Jaguars (22%): Marks doesn’t have a great matchup against the Jaguars, but he should see plenty of volume with David Montgomery (groin) injured.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Bucky Irving vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Irving will be active in most fantasy leagues with four teams off, and after he scored 31.5 points against the Cowboys. I wouldn’t be shocked if he had a modest line this week, though, as he had scored just 26.9 points combined in his previous three games. Irving also has a matchup against the Steelers, who can be tough on backs. Last week, Pittsburgh held Jonathan Taylor to just 45 rushing yards and three yards per rush.

Sit ’Em

Jeremiyah Love vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Love has gone in the statistical tank the last two weeks, scoring a combined 8.7 PPR points. He also has been held to fewer than eight points in three of his last four games, and his yards-per-carry average is a modest 3.7. Love is also losing snaps and touches to Tyler Allgeier in the Cardinals' backfield, and the Rams can be tough on backs. Other than James Cook, no back has scored more than 13.8 points against them (Christian McCaffrey).

Omarion Hampton at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): By now, I think we can forget about Hampton busting out this season. Over the past two weeks, he has fallen into a three-headed committee that includes both Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. In that time, Hampton has averaged a mere 9.1 points (Vidal has a higher average!). So, while this week’s matchup against the Chiefs isn’t bad on paper, Hampton simply isn’t a player you can trust to help your fantasy team.

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Texans (London 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Tuten is getting plenty of volume, and he has a decent floor as the lead back in Jacksonville. That makes him worth a start in most leagues, especially with four teams on a bye. However, keep in mind that aside from the Cowboys' Javonte Williams, no running back has put up more than 11.2 fantasy points against the Texans. If you need to start Tuten, I would temper your fantasy expectations.

J.K. Dobbins vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Dobbins is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 15.4 fantasy points in a revenge game vs. the Chargers. Prior to that game, however, he had scored a combined 20.5 fantasy points while losing some work to RJ Harvey. He also has a matchup against the Seahawks, who haven’t been great against running backs but have allowed just one opposing runner to go over 14.5 points.

More Sits

Alvin Kamara at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Allgeier vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

RJ Harvey vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)