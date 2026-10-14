Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Team Defenses and Kickers

Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, Vikings

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 6

Chiefs defense vs. Chargers Patriots defense vs. Jets Steelers defense at Buccaneers Ravens at Browns Rams defense at Cardinals Seahawks at Broncos (Thurs.) Colts defense vs. Titan 49ers defense vs. Commanders (Mon.) Broncos defense vs. Seahawks (Thurs.) Saints defense at Giants

Complete Week 6 defense rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs defense vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense is fresh off a bye and hosting an awful Chargers offense. L.A.'s O-line is a disaster, allowing the second-most sacks, and no team has committed more giveaways (13) after five weeks. Kansas City is available in many leagues, so put in a claim, add them and start them in what is a terrific fantasy matchup.

FIRST CAREER PICK FOR FURIOUS GEORGE 😤 @TheGK3 pic.twitter.com/38W8vC6koS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

Start ’Em

Patriots defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots defense is banged up, but that didn’t stop it from posting solid numbers against the Raiders in Week 5. I’d give them a start this week, too, as New England has a home matchup against the Jets, who have averaged just 18.6 points per game, and only three teams have allowed more sacks of their quarterbacks.

Steelers defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I know, I suggested streaming the Cowboys defense against Jalon Daniels and the Buccaneers last week … it didn’t work out. However, the Steelers have a far better defense than the Cowboys, and I still see Daniels as a very favorable matchup for an opposing defense. Tampa Bay has allowed 17 sacks and committed nine giveaways.

More Starts

Rams defense at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ravens defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

49ers defense vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Team Defense Streamers

Bears defense vs. Falcons (32%): Michael Penix Jr. is banged up, and the Falcons are tied for the fifth-most giveaways. Atlanta is also sixth-worse in EPA per dropback.

Michael Penix Jr. is banged up, and the Falcons are tied for the fifth-most giveaways. Atlanta is also sixth-worse in EPA per dropback. Giants defense vs. Saints (8%): The Saints have allowed 13 sacks and are tied for second in giveaways, so the Giants are worth a look at home in a good matchup.

The Saints have allowed 13 sacks and are tied for second in giveaways, so the Giants are worth a look at home in a good matchup. Colts defense vs. Titans (3%): The Titans have averaged the fewest points of any offense in the league this season, and 53.2% of their drives have resulted in a punt.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Packers defense vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Packers posted a nice stat line on defense a week ago, but it was against a backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent. Next up is a tough matchup against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who are fourth in points scored this season. Dallas has also allowed the second-fewest sacks, so Green Bay’s defense is a clear sit.

Sit ’Em

Texans defense at Jaguars (London 9:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): The Texans defense was my top start a week ago, and it went off against a bad Titans team. The matchup is far worse this week, though, as they face Trevor Lawrence and a solid Jaguars offense. Jacksonville is averaging nearly 25 points per game, not to mention it ranks 25th in drives that result in a turnover.

Eagles defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense has not been very helpful from a fantasy standpoint this season, even at home. I’d keep this unit on the bench this week as it goes against Bryce Young and the Panthers. After five weeks, Carolina's offense ranks fourth in points scored per game, and its O-line has surrendered just four sacks this season.

More Sits

Broncos defense vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Chargers defense at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jets defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 6

Spencer Shrader vs. Titans Brandon Aubrey at Packers Ka’imi Fairbairn at Jaguars (London) Tyler Loop at Browns Cam Little vs. Texans (London) Jason Myers at Broncos (Thurs.) Chris Boswell at Buccaneers Dominic Zvada vs. Saints Eddy Pineiro vs. Commanders (Mon.) Matt Gay vs. Bills

Complete Week 6 kicker rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Spencer Shrader vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): You might not know it, but Shrader has been the best kicker in fantasy football after five weeks. It helps that his Colts are first in the league in the percentage of offensive drives that result in a field goal, and the Week opponent, the Titans, rank third in points allowed per game to kickers. At this point, Shrader is a better fantasy option at the position than even Brandon Aubrey.

Start ’Em

Tyler Loop at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Loop has been solid in the stat sheets, ranking fourth in fantasy points among kickers. The Ravens kicker should remain in the starting lineup this week as he goes against the Browns' defense. After five weeks, three kickers have beaten them for at least 10 fantasy points, and overall, Cleveland has allowed 11 points per game to opposing booters.

Cam Little vs. Texans (London 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Little has been anything but that lately, scoring a combined 23 fantasy points in his last two games. The Jaguars kicker should post another nice line this week, too, as the veteran has a plus matchup against the Texans in London. In their first five games of the season, Houston has surrendered 12 or more points to four kickers.

More Starts

Jason Myers at Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Harrison Butker vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Eddy Pineiro vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Kicker Streamers

Chris Boswell at Buccaneers (40%): Boswell, listed as a streamer last week, posted 14.2 points against the Colts. The Buccaneers have allowed the most points to kickers.

Boswell, listed as a streamer last week, posted 14.2 points against the Colts. The Buccaneers have allowed the most points to kickers. Dominic Zvada vs. Saints (7%): Zvada, also listed as a streamer last week, scored 13.7 points against Washington. He now has scored 13-plus points in three straight games.

Zvada, also listed as a streamer last week, scored 13.7 points against Washington. He now has scored 13-plus points in three straight games. Andre Szmyt vs. Ravens (2%): Szmyt has scored 13 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Baltimore has allowed the sixth-most points to kickers.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Cameron Dicker at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker has been held to 6.2 or fewer fantasy points in three of five games, which isn’t a surprise given that the Chargers are averaging the fewest points in the league after five weeks. Los Angeles is also attempting a field goal on just 11.7% of their offensive drives, so Dicker is better left on the bench (or the waiver wire).

Sit ’Em

Tyler Bass at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Bass scored 14.4 fantasy points in the Bills' win over the Rams, and he now has posted 23.2 points in his past two games. While the total in this week’s game against the Raiders is projected to be high, their defense has allowed just one kicker to beat them for more than seven points (and no kicker has scored more than nine). So I’d beware Bass.

Jake Elliott vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Elliott continues to struggle, scoring single digits in all but one game. This week’s matchup against the Panthers is actually good on paper, but I’m still passing on the veteran. No offense has seen a smaller percentage of their drives end in a field-goal attempt than the Eagles, so Elliott hasn't seen many opportunities to produce.

More Sits

Daniel Carlson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Nick Folk vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Andy Borregales vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)