Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, Vikings

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Broncos (Thurs.) Puka Nacua at Cardinals Chris Olave at Giants Christian Watson vs. Cowboys CeeDee Lamb at Packers Drake London vs. Bears Mail Nabers vs. Saints Nico Collins at Jaguars (London) Parker Washington vs. Texans (London) Mike Evans vs. Commanders (Mon.)

Complete Week 6 wide receiver rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Mike Evans vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Evans went off last week, posting 113 yards, one touchdown and 26.3 fantasy points despite a tough matchup at Seattle. He needs to remain in starting fantasy lineups this week as the 49ers face the Commanders. Washington's defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, and three wideouts have beaten them for 29-plus points. What’s more, Deebo Samuel Sr. is injured.

Brock Purdy and Mike Evans are on another level right now. 49ers get the two-point conversion!@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FvlrW7MTYM — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Parker Washington vs. Texans (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Washington went off a week ago, posting two touchdowns and 30.4 fantasy points in a win over the Eagles. He’s now a must-start in fantasy leagues, and a matchup against the Texans makes him even more attractive. Their defense has allowed four wide receivers to beat them for 18-plus points, and only the Bills have allowed more points to the position. Look for Washington to make more noise in London.

Matthew Golden vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Golden has been better than projected after five weeks, scoring 15-plus points three times while averaging 15.7 points per game. He should remain in fantasy lineups this week against the Cowboys, who have one of the league's worst defenses. Four wideouts have already beaten them for 15-plus fantasy points, and the game total is projected to be in the low 50s. That suggests a potential shootout at Lambeau Field.

Michael Wilson vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson was the biggest dud in fantasy a week ago, posting just 7.3 points despite an elite matchup against the Lions. Regardless, I’m keeping him in lineups against the Rams. Their defense has allowed three wideouts to beat them for 16-plus fantasy points, and Vegas is expecting a high-scoring game with a projected total in the low 50s. Wilson also beat the Rams defense for a combined 58.1 fantasy points in his last two games.

Denzel Boston at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Boston isn’t putting up huge numbers, but his floor has been solid most weeks. In fact, he has scored at least 12.9 points in four of five games. This week he faces the Ravens, who have allowed five wide receivers to beat them for 15-plus points to start the season. That includes three who have gone over 20 points. With KC Concepcion also banged up, Boston is a terrific low WR2/flex starter for fantasy fans in need this weekend.

More Starts

George Pickens at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Jalen Coker at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Luther Burden III at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Devaughn Vele at Giants (40%): Vele has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of five games, and the Giants have allowed four wideouts to beat them for 15-plus points.

Vele has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of five games, and the Giants have allowed four wideouts to beat them for 15-plus points. Dontayvion Wicks vs. Panthers (18%): Wicks saw eight targets and scored 11.3 points last week, and the Panthers have both of their starting cornerbacks on injured reserve.

Wicks saw eight targets and scored 11.3 points last week, and the Panthers have both of their starting cornerbacks on injured reserve. Xavier Worthy vs. Chargers (8%): Worthy could see more opportunities in the passing game with Rashee Rice banged up and Tyquan Thornton out for the rest of the year.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Emeka Egbuka vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Egbuka had his best stat line of the season in Week 5, scoring 17.2 fantasy points. That was against a bad Dallas defense, however, and his touchdown came as a rusher. Bucs rookie QB Jalon Daniels has struggled to push the ball downfield, which limits Egbuka to more screens and short passes in the offense. He also has a tough matchup, as the Steelers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.

Sit ’Em

Jaylen Waddle vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Waddle has been hard to trust, scoring fewer than five fantasy points in three of his first five games with the Broncos. In fact, he has been held to 35 or fewer receiving yards in all but one game, and the team’s offense has struggled in the stat sheets. I’d be wary of a matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed the fourth-fewest points and have the sixth-lowest Expected Points Added to wideouts.

DK Metcalf at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit last week, Metcalf scored just 5.3 fantasy points despite the Steelers being without Michael Pittman Jr. Metcalf has now scored in single digits in three of five games, and a matchup against the Buccaneers isn’t as favorable as you might think. Their defense hasn’t been consistent, but it has held stud wideouts like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Christian Watson to fewer than eight points.

Terry McLaurin at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): McLaurin posted a respectable 12.2 points in last week’s Commanders tie with the Giants, but that’s more than he scored in three of his previous four games this season. I’d temper expectations for a Monday night matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. What’s more, their defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest Expected Points Per Route Run to the position.

Carnell Tate at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tate was a disappointment a week ago, posting just 1.6 fantasy points despite a favorable matchup against the Texans. He now has been held to single digits in three of five games, and he’s averaging a mere 9.7 points. He should be on the fantasy sidelines against the Colts, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to outside receivers. That’s where Tate has run nearly 74% of his routes early in his rookie season.

More Sits

Ladd McConkey at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Romeo Doubs vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Texans (London 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)