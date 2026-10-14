Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, Vikings

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 6

Trey McBride vs. Rams Brock Bowers vs. Bills George Kittle vs. Commanders (Mon.) Tyler Warren vs. Titans Isaiah Likely vs. Saints Travis Kelce vs. Chargers Tucker Kraft vs. Cowboys Dallas Goedert vs. Panthers Juwan Johnson at Giants Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Ravens

Complete Week 6 tight end rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Isaiah Likely vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start last week, Likely went off for 32.4 fantasy points in the Giants' tie against the Commanders. He has now scored 27-plus points twice in his first five games, and he’s averaging an impressive 17.1 points. He should remain in most starting lineups against the Saints, who have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. The position is also being targeted at the third-highest rate when going against New Orleans.

Isaiah Likely crosses the plane for another Giants TD@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/H4QnwWuBJN — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Tucker Kraft vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Kraft has begun to wake up after a slow start for the Packers, scoring 28.1 fantasy points over his last two games. I’d keep him active this week as he faces a Cowboys defense that has been vulnerable over the first five weeks. While their defense is in the middle of the pack against tight ends, Dallas hasn’t faced great players at the position besides Likely … and he beat them for 27.8 fantasy points. Look for Kraft to have a nice line.

Dallas Goedert vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert has quietly had a nice start to the year, scoring 33.5 points over his first two full games. He also saw nine targets last week, as the Eagles offense is dealing with injuries to Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. The veteran also has a great matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed three tight ends to beat them for 11-plus fantasy points, including two who have beaten them for more than 22 points apiece.

Dalton Kincaid at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Admittedly, Kincaid has been awful in the stat sheet over the past three weeks. In that span, he has scored a combined 9.2 fantasy points and hasn’t topped 3.8 points in any contest. That said, he and the Bills have a terrific matchup against the Raiders next on the slate. Their defense has allowed four tight ends to beat them for 10-plus points, and it has the third-highest EPA (Expected Points Added) vs. the position.

More Starts

Travis Kelce vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Juwan Johnson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Colston Loveland at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tight End Streamers

Tyler Higbee at Cardinals (17%): Higbee has scored 35.2 fantasy points over his past three games, and Arizona has allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends.

Higbee has scored 35.2 fantasy points over his past three games, and Arizona has allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends. Pat Freiermuth at Buccaneers (8%): Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of five games, and the Bucs have the fifth-highest EPA against opposing tight ends.

Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of five games, and the Bucs have the fifth-highest EPA against opposing tight ends. Darren Waller at Eagles (3%): Waller saw 14 combined targets in his two games before the bye week, and the Panthers offense has scored the fourth-most points per game.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts had his first solid game of the season in Week 5, scoring a touchdown for the Falcons and 15.2 fantasy points. That’s more points than he had scored in his first four games combined! He also has a tough matchup against the Bears, who haven’t allowed a tight end to score more than 11.6 points. What’s more, just one tight end (Tucker Kraft) has posted more than 5.9 points against them. Don’t be surprised if Pitts has another stinker.

Sit ’Em

Jake Ferguson at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Ferguson has scored in double digits in just one of his first five games, and last week he dropped a pass that turned into a game-clinching pick. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Packers despite the projected high game total. Green Bay has been tough on tight ends, allowing just one to score more than 9.1 fantasy points. Their defense is also in the bottom half of the league in EPA (Expected Points Added) against tight ends.

Hunter Henry at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry has posted solid totals over the past two weeks, scoring 24.6 fantasy points combined. He’s still not seeing a ton of targets, though, as he has had four or fewer in all but one game. The veteran also has a tough matchup against the Jets, who have allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 7.4 points. What’s more, New York has held Sam LaPorta and Harold Fannin Jr. to fewer than eight points already this season.

Dalton Schultz at Jaguars (London 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Remember when Schultz had 26 fantasy points back in Week 2? Since then, he has produced a combined 14.9 points and has seen just nine targets in three games. With Nico Collins back and the Texans bringing in Marvin Harrison Jr., Schultz simply won’t see enough targets to be worth starting in fantasy. He also faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest points to tight ends.

More Sits

Chig Okonkwo at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Evan Engram vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Cade Otton vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)