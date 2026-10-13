Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr. and Ollie Gordon II.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Rhamondre Stevenson and Emanuel Wilson, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, none more than Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, and others, like Omarion Hampton, have seen their stock sink.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CHI 2 Kenneth Walker III KC vs. LAC 3 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN 4 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. WAS 5 Derrick Henry BAL at CLE 6 James Cook BUF at LV 7 Kyren Williams LAR vs. ARI 8 Javonte Williams DAL at GB 9 Jaylen Warren PIT at TB 10 Chuba Hubbard CAR at PHI 11 D'Andre Swift CHI at ATL 12 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. BUF 13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ 14 Braelon Allen NYJ at NE 15 Emanuel Wilson SEA at DEN 16 Bucky Irving TB vs. PIT 17 Jeremiyah Love ARI at LAR 18 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. HOU 19 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. NO 20 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. BAL 21 Omarion Hampton LAC at KC 22 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. NYJ 23 Woody Marks HOU at JAC 24 Tony Pollard TEN at IND 25 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at SF 26 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. SEA 27 MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. DAL 28 Alvin Kamara NO at NYG 29 Dameon Pierce PHI vs. CAR 30 Tyler Allgeier ARI at LAR 31 RJ Harvey DEN vs. SEA 32 Kendre Miller NO at NYG 33 Blake Corum LAR vs. ARI 34 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL vs. CHI 35 Keaton Mitchell LAC at KC 36 Mike Washington Jr. LV vs. BUF 37 Rachaad White WAS at SF 38 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC vs. HOU 39 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. PIT 40 Tyjae Spears TEN at IND 41 Justice Hill BAL at CLE 42 Emmett Johnson KC vs. LAC 43 Roshon Johnson CHI at ATL 44 Kaleb Johnson GB vs. DAL 45 Carson Steele PHI vs. CAR 46 Najee Harris NYG vs. NO 47 Kimani Vidal LAC at KC 48 Kaelon Black SF vs. WAS 49 Raheim Sanders CLE vs. BAL 50 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE vs. BAL 51 George Holani SEA at DEN 52 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG vs. NO 53 Isaiah Davis NYJ at NE 54 CJ Donaldson NO at NYG 55 Tyler Badie DEN vs. SEA 56 Austin Ekeler WAS at SF 57 Dare Ogunbowale HOU at JAC 58 AJ Dillon CAR at PHI 59 Seth McGowan IND vs. TEN 60 Pierre Strong Jr. GB vs. DAL