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Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

The Cowboys' Javonte Williams remains in the top 10 despite his road matchup at Green Bay.
Michael Fabiano|
Javonte Williams, Cowboys.
Javonte Williams, Cowboys. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr. and Ollie Gordon II.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Rhamondre Stevenson and Emanuel Wilson, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, none more than Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, and others, like Omarion Hampton, have seen their stock sink. 

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CHI

2

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. LAC

3

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. TEN

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. WAS

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

at CLE

6

James Cook

BUF

at LV

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. ARI

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

at GB

9

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at TB

10

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at PHI

11

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at ATL

12

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. BUF

13

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. NYJ

14

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at NE

15

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

at DEN

16

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. PIT

17

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

at LAR

18

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. HOU

19

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. NO

20

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. BAL

21

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at KC

22

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. NYJ

23

Woody Marks

HOU

at JAC

24

Tony Pollard

TEN

at IND

25

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at SF

26

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. SEA

27

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

vs. DAL

28

Alvin Kamara

NO

at NYG

29

Dameon Pierce

PHI

vs. CAR

30

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at LAR

31

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. SEA

32

Kendre Miller

NO

at NYG

33

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. ARI

34

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

vs. CHI

35

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

at KC

36

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

vs. BUF

37

Rachaad White

WAS

at SF

38

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

vs. HOU

39

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

vs. PIT

40

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at IND

41

Justice Hill

BAL

at CLE

42

Emmett Johnson

KC

vs. LAC

43

Roshon Johnson

CHI

at ATL

44

Kaleb Johnson

GB

vs. DAL

45

Carson Steele

PHI

vs. CAR

46

Najee Harris

NYG

vs. NO

47

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at KC

48

Kaelon Black

SF

vs. WAS

49

Raheim Sanders

CLE

vs. BAL

50

Jaleel McLaughlin

CLE

vs. BAL

51

George Holani

SEA

at DEN

52

Tyrone Tracy Jr

NYG

vs. NO

53

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

at NE

54

CJ Donaldson

NO

at NYG

55

Tyler Badie

DEN

vs. SEA

56

Austin Ekeler

WAS

at SF

57

Dare Ogunbowale

HOU

at JAC

58

AJ Dillon

CAR

at PHI

59

Seth McGowan

IND

vs. TEN

60

Pierre Strong Jr.

GB

vs. DAL

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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