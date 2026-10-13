Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr. and Ollie Gordon II.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Rhamondre Stevenson and Emanuel Wilson, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, none more than Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery, and others, like Omarion Hampton, have seen their stock sink.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CHI
2
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. LAC
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. TEN
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. WAS
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
at CLE
6
James Cook
BUF
at LV
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. ARI
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
at GB
9
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at TB
10
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at PHI
11
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at ATL
12
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. BUF
13
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. NYJ
14
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at NE
15
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
at DEN
16
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. PIT
17
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
at LAR
18
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. HOU
19
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. NO
20
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. BAL
21
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at KC
22
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. NYJ
23
Woody Marks
HOU
at JAC
24
Tony Pollard
TEN
at IND
25
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at SF
26
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. SEA
27
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
vs. DAL
28
Alvin Kamara
NO
at NYG
29
Dameon Pierce
PHI
vs. CAR
30
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at LAR
31
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. SEA
32
Kendre Miller
NO
at NYG
33
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. ARI
34
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
vs. CHI
35
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
at KC
36
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
vs. BUF
37
Rachaad White
WAS
at SF
38
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
vs. HOU
39
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. PIT
40
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at IND
41
Justice Hill
BAL
at CLE
42
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. LAC
43
Roshon Johnson
CHI
at ATL
44
Kaleb Johnson
GB
vs. DAL
45
Carson Steele
PHI
vs. CAR
46
Najee Harris
NYG
vs. NO
47
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at KC
48
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. WAS
49
Raheim Sanders
CLE
vs. BAL
50
Jaleel McLaughlin
CLE
vs. BAL
51
George Holani
SEA
at DEN
52
Tyrone Tracy Jr
NYG
vs. NO
53
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
at NE
54
CJ Donaldson
NO
at NYG
55
Tyler Badie
DEN
vs. SEA
56
Austin Ekeler
WAS
at SF
57
Dare Ogunbowale
HOU
at JAC
58
AJ Dillon
CAR
at PHI
59
Seth McGowan
IND
vs. TEN
60
Pierre Strong Jr.
GB
vs. DAL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano