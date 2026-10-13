Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without a trio of fantasy superstar wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of receivers are dealing with injuries, none more than DeVonta Smith and Ladd McConkey, and others, like Jaylen Waddle, have seen their fantasy stock sink.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DEN 2 Puka Nacua LAR vs. ARI 3 Chris Olave NO at NYG 4 Christian Watson GB vs. DAL 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL at GB 6 Drake London ATL vs. CHI 7 Nico Collins HOU at JAC 8 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at PHI 9 Malik Nabers NYG vs. NO 10 Mike Evans SF vs. WAS 11 Davante Adams LAR vs. ARI 12 Parker Washington JAC vs. HOU 13 Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE 14 A.J. Brown NE vs. NYJ 15 Zay Flowers BAL at CLE 16 Matthew Golden GB vs. DAL 17 George Pickens DAL at GB 18 Michael Wilson ARI at LAR 19 Rashee Rice KC vs. LAC 20 Jalen Coker CAR at PHI 21 DJ Moore BUF at LV 22 Denzel Boston CLE vs. BAL 23 DK Metcalf PIT at TB 24 Jaylen Waddle DEN vs. SEA 25 Terry McLaurin WAS at SF 26 Josh Downs IND vs. TEN 27 Luther Burden III CHI at ATL 28 Xavier Worthy KC vs. LAC 29 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. PIT 30 Rome Odunze CHI at ATL 31 Stefon Diggs WAS at SF 32 Carnell Tate TEN at IND 33 Dontayvion Wicks PHI vs. CAR 34 Devaughn Vele NO at NYG 35 Keenan Allen IND vs. TEN 36 Romeo Doubs NE vs. NYJ 37 Germie Bernard PIT at TB 38 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. HOU 39 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU at JAC 40 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN at IND 41 Makai Lemon PHI vs. CAR 42 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. HOU 43 Khalil Shakir BUF at LV 44 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. PIT 45 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. SEA 46 Kendrick Bourne ARI at LAR 47 Keon Coleman BUF at LV 48 Ladd McConkey LAC at KC 49 Isaiah Bond CLE vs. BAL 50 Darius Cooper PHI vs. CAR 51 DeMario Douglas NE vs. NYJ 52 Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE 53 Malachi Fields NYG vs. NO 54 Kalif Raymond CHI at ATL 55 Jaylin Noel HOU at JAC 56 Rashid Shaheed SEA at DEN 57 Antonio Williams WAS at SF 58 Jahan Dotson ATL vs. CHI 59 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. BAL 60 Brandin Cooks SF vs. WAS