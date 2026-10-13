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Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The Packers' Christian Watson continues his climb up the WR ranks, now sitting at No. 4.
Michael Fabiano|
Christian Watson, Packers.
Christian Watson, Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without a trio of fantasy superstar wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of receivers are dealing with injuries, none more than DeVonta Smith and Ladd McConkey, and others, like Jaylen Waddle, have seen their fantasy stock sink. 

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at DEN

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. ARI

3

Chris Olave

NO

at NYG

4

Christian Watson

GB

vs. DAL

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at GB

6

Drake London

ATL

vs. CHI

7

Nico Collins

HOU

at JAC

8

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at PHI

9

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. NO

10

Mike Evans

SF

vs. WAS

11

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. ARI

12

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. HOU

13

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at NE

14

A.J. Brown

NE

vs. NYJ

15

Zay Flowers

BAL

at CLE

16

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. DAL

17

George Pickens

DAL

at GB

18

Michael Wilson

ARI

at LAR

19

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. LAC

20

Jalen Coker

CAR

at PHI

21

DJ Moore

BUF

at LV

22

Denzel Boston

CLE

vs. BAL

23

DK Metcalf

PIT

at TB

24

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

vs. SEA

25

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at SF

26

Josh Downs

IND

vs. TEN

27

Luther Burden III

CHI

at ATL

28

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. LAC

29

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. PIT

30

Rome Odunze

CHI

at ATL

31

Stefon Diggs

WAS

at SF

32

Carnell Tate

TEN

at IND

33

Dontayvion Wicks

PHI

vs. CAR

34

Devaughn Vele

NO

at NYG

35

Keenan Allen

IND

vs. TEN

36

Romeo Doubs

NE

vs. NYJ

37

Germie Bernard

PIT

at TB

38

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. HOU

39

Marvin Harrison Jr.

HOU

at JAC

40

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

at IND

41

Makai Lemon

PHI

vs. CAR

42

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. HOU

43

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at LV

44

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

vs. PIT

45

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. SEA

46

Kendrick Bourne

ARI

at LAR

47

Keon Coleman

BUF

at LV

48

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at KC

49

Isaiah Bond

CLE

vs. BAL

50

Darius Cooper

PHI

vs. CAR

51

DeMario Douglas

NE

vs. NYJ

52

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at CLE

53

Malachi Fields

NYG

vs. NO

54

Kalif Raymond

CHI

at ATL

55

Jaylin Noel

HOU

at JAC

56

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at DEN

57

Antonio Williams

WAS

at SF

58

Jahan Dotson

ATL

vs. CHI

59

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. BAL

60

Brandin Cooks

SF

vs. WAS

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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