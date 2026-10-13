Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without a trio of fantasy superstar wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of receivers are dealing with injuries, none more than DeVonta Smith and Ladd McConkey, and others, like Jaylen Waddle, have seen their fantasy stock sink.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at DEN
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. ARI
3
Chris Olave
NO
at NYG
4
Christian Watson
GB
vs. DAL
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at GB
6
Drake London
ATL
vs. CHI
7
Nico Collins
HOU
at JAC
8
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at PHI
9
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. NO
10
Mike Evans
SF
vs. WAS
11
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. ARI
12
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. HOU
13
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at NE
14
A.J. Brown
NE
vs. NYJ
15
Zay Flowers
BAL
at CLE
16
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. DAL
17
George Pickens
DAL
at GB
18
Michael Wilson
ARI
at LAR
19
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. LAC
20
Jalen Coker
CAR
at PHI
21
DJ Moore
BUF
at LV
22
Denzel Boston
CLE
vs. BAL
23
DK Metcalf
PIT
at TB
24
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
vs. SEA
25
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at SF
26
Josh Downs
IND
vs. TEN
27
Luther Burden III
CHI
at ATL
28
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. LAC
29
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. PIT
30
Rome Odunze
CHI
at ATL
31
Stefon Diggs
WAS
at SF
32
Carnell Tate
TEN
at IND
33
Dontayvion Wicks
PHI
vs. CAR
34
Devaughn Vele
NO
at NYG
35
Keenan Allen
IND
vs. TEN
36
Romeo Doubs
NE
vs. NYJ
37
Germie Bernard
PIT
at TB
38
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. HOU
39
Marvin Harrison Jr.
HOU
at JAC
40
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
at IND
41
Makai Lemon
PHI
vs. CAR
42
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. HOU
43
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at LV
44
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
vs. PIT
45
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. SEA
46
Kendrick Bourne
ARI
at LAR
47
Keon Coleman
BUF
at LV
48
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at KC
49
Isaiah Bond
CLE
vs. BAL
50
Darius Cooper
PHI
vs. CAR
51
DeMario Douglas
NE
vs. NYJ
52
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at CLE
53
Malachi Fields
NYG
vs. NO
54
Kalif Raymond
CHI
at ATL
55
Jaylin Noel
HOU
at JAC
56
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at DEN
57
Antonio Williams
WAS
at SF
58
Jahan Dotson
ATL
vs. CHI
59
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. BAL
60
Brandin Cooks
SF
vs. WAS
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano