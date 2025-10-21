Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Colts At The Top Of The List
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That obviously leaves us with six fewer defenses to start or stream in what is a condensed slate of games.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s DST risers include the Colts, Falcons and Chiefs, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, usually-productive defenses like the Broncos, Steelers and Vikings face difficult opponents that will keep them from being started in many leagues.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 7 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
DST
TM
Opponent
1
Colts
IND
vs. TEN
2
Falcons
ATL
vs. MIA
3
Chiefs
KC
vs. WAS
4
Bills
BUF
at CAR
5
Buccaneers
TB
at NO
6
Chargers
LAC
vs. MIN
7
Patriots
NE
vs. CLE
8
Bengals
CIN
vs. NYJ
9
Texans
HOU
vs. SF
10
Eagles
PHI
vs. NYG
11
Bears
CHI
at BAL
12
49ers
SF
at HOU
13
Steelers
PIT
vs. GB
14
Packers
GB
at PIT
15
Browns
CLE
at NE
16
Vikings
MIN
at LAC
17
Jets
NYJ
at CIN
18
Broncos
DEN
vs. DAL
19
Ravens
BAL
vs. CHI
20
Saints
NO
vs. TB
21
Giants
NYG
at PHI
22
Dolphins
MIA
at ATL
23
Cowboys
DAL
at DEN
24
Commanders
WAS
at KC
25
Panthers
CAR
vs. BUF
26
Titans
TEN
at IND