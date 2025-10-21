SI

Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Colts At The Top Of The List

Michael Fabiano

The Colts defense faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
The Colts defense faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That obviously leaves us with six fewer defenses to start or stream in what is a condensed slate of games.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s DST risers include the Colts, Falcons and Chiefs, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, usually-productive defenses like the Broncos, Steelers and Vikings face difficult opponents that will keep them from being started in many leagues.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 7 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

DST

TM

Opponent

1

Colts

IND

vs. TEN

2

Falcons

ATL

vs. MIA

3

Chiefs

KC

vs. WAS

4

Bills

BUF

at CAR

5

Buccaneers

TB

at NO

6

Chargers

LAC

vs. MIN

7

Patriots

NE

vs. CLE

8

Bengals

CIN

vs. NYJ

9

Texans

HOU

vs. SF

10

Eagles

PHI

vs. NYG

11

Bears

CHI

at BAL

12

49ers

SF

at HOU

13

Steelers

PIT

vs. GB

14

Packers

GB

at PIT

15

Browns

CLE

at NE

16

Vikings

MIN

at LAC

17

Jets

NYJ

at CIN

18

Broncos

DEN

vs. DAL

19

Ravens

BAL

vs. CHI

20

Saints

NO

vs. TB

21

Giants

NYG

at PHI

22

Dolphins

MIA

at ATL

23

Cowboys

DAL

at DEN

24

Commanders

WAS

at KC

25

Panthers

CAR

vs. BUF

26

Titans

TEN

at IND

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY