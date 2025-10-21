Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: George Kittle In The Top 5
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without tight ends Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer and A.J. Barner.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s risers at TE include Tucker Kraft, Dalton Kincaid, and Kyle Pitts Sr., all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, players like Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry have struggled to produce in the stat sheets, leaving them as very risky fantasy starters in most leagues.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 8 Fantasy TE Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at DEN
2
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. TEN
3
Tucker Kraft
GB
at PIT
4
George Kittle
SF
at HOU
5
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. WAS
6
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at CAR
7
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at NE
8
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at LAC
9
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. MIN
10
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. MIA
11
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. NYG
12
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. SF
13
Cade Otton
TB
at NO
14
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. CHI
15
Zach Ertz
WAS
at KC
16
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at CIN
17
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs.TB
18
Noah Fant
CIN
vs. NYJ
19
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. DAL
20
Theo Johnson
NYG
at PHI
21
Colston Loveland
CHI
at BAL
22
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. CLE
23
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. GB
24
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
at IND
25
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. GB
26
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
vs. BUF
27
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. GB
28
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. CHI
29
Daniel Bellinger
NYG
at PHI
30
Taysom Hill
NO
vs. TB
31
Gunnar Helms
TEN
at IND
32
Austin Hooper
NE
vs. CLE