Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: George Kittle In The Top 5

49ers TE George Kittle faces the Houston Texans in Week 8.
49ers TE George Kittle faces the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without tight ends Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer and A.J. Barner.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s risers at TE include Tucker Kraft, Dalton Kincaid, and Kyle Pitts Sr., all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, players like Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry have struggled to produce in the stat sheets, leaving them as very risky fantasy starters in most leagues.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 8 Fantasy TE Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at DEN

2

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. TEN

3

Tucker Kraft

GB

at PIT

4

George Kittle

SF

at HOU

5

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. WAS

6

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at CAR

7

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at NE

8

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at LAC

9

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. MIN

10

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. MIA

11

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. NYG

12

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. SF

13

Cade Otton

TB

at NO

14

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. CHI

15

Zach Ertz

WAS

at KC

16

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at CIN

17

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs.TB

18

Noah Fant

CIN

vs. NYJ

19

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. DAL

20

Theo Johnson

NYG

at PHI

21

Colston Loveland

CHI

at BAL

22

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. CLE

23

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. GB

24

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

at IND

25

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. GB

26

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

vs. BUF

27

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. GB

28

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. CHI

29

Daniel Bellinger

NYG

at PHI

30

Taysom Hill

NO

vs. TB

31

Gunnar Helms

TEN

at IND

32

Austin Hooper

NE

vs. CLE

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

