Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Evan McPherson In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without kickers Jake Bates, Cam Little, Chad Ryland, Daniel Carlson, Jason Myers and Joshua Karty.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s risers in the kicker rankings include Will Reichard, Evan McPherson and Parker Romo, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, typical fantasy starters such as Ka’imi Fairbairn, Matt Gay and Jake Elliott face tougher opponents or haven’t been able to live up to expectations in recent weeks.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kickers rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at DEN
2
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at NO
3
Will Reichard
MIN
at LAC
4
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. WAS
5
Jake Moody
CHI
at BAL
6
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. MIN
7
Matt Prater
BUF
at CAR
8
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at HOU
9
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. NYJ
10
Parker Romo
ATL
vs. MIA
11
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. CHI
12
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. GB
13
Michael Badgley
IND
vs. TEN
14
Lucas Havrisik
GB
at PIT
15
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. DAL
16
Matt Gay
WAS
at KC
17
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. SF
18
Blake Grupe
NO
vs. TB
19
Nick Folk
NYJ
at CIN
20
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. NYG
21
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. BUF
22
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. CLE
23
Jude McAtamney
NYG
at PHI
24
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at NE
25
Matthew Wright
TEN
at IND
26
Riley Patterson
MIA
at ATL