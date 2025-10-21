SI

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Evan McPherson In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Bengals K Evan McPherson faces the New York Jets in Week 8.
Bengals K Evan McPherson faces the New York Jets in Week 8. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without kickers Jake Bates, Cam Little, Chad Ryland, Daniel Carlson, Jason Myers and Joshua Karty.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s risers in the kicker rankings include Will Reichard, Evan McPherson and Parker Romo, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, typical fantasy starters such as Ka’imi Fairbairn, Matt Gay and Jake Elliott face tougher opponents or haven’t been able to live up to expectations in recent weeks.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kickers rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at DEN

2

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at NO

3

Will Reichard

MIN

at LAC

4

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. WAS

5

Jake Moody

CHI

at BAL

6

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. MIN

7

Matt Prater

BUF

at CAR

8

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at HOU

9

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. NYJ

10

Parker Romo

ATL

vs. MIA

11

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. CHI

12

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. GB

13

Michael Badgley

IND

vs. TEN

14

Lucas Havrisik

GB

at PIT

15

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. DAL

16

Matt Gay

WAS

at KC

17

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. SF

18

Blake Grupe

NO

vs. TB

19

Nick Folk

NYJ

at CIN

20

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. NYG

21

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. BUF

22

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. CLE

23

Jude McAtamney

NYG

at PHI

24

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at NE

25

Matthew Wright

TEN

at IND

26

Riley Patterson

MIA

at ATL

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY