Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rashee Rice In The Top 5
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without wide receivers Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Davante Adams, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Jameson Williams and Travis Hunter.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s WR risers include Rome Odunze, Courtland Sutton and Chris Olave, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, injuries to stars like Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson, and Mike Evans have managers scrambling for dart throws and streamers.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 8 Fantasy WR Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. NYJ
2
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at DEN
3
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. WAS
4
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at LAC
5
Drake London
ATL
vs. MIA
6
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at NO
7
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. NYG
8
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. DAL
9
Rome Odunze
CHI
at BAL
10
Chris Olave
NO
vs. TB
11
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. GB
12
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. MIN
13
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. MIN
14
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. NYG
15
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. NYJ
16
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at KC
17
George Pickens
DAL
at DEN
18
Jordan Addison
MIN
at LAC
19
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. TEN
20
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at PHI
21
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. BUF
22
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. MIN
23
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. CHI
24
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at ATL
25
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. CLE
26
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at KC
27
Romeo Doubs
GB
at PIT
28
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. WAS
29
Tez Johnson
TB
at NO
30
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at CAR
31
D.J. Moore
CHI
at BAL
32
Jauan Jennings
SF
at HOU
33
Rashid Shaheed
NO
vs. TB
34
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at NE
35
Alec Pierce
IND
vs. TEN
36
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. DAL
37
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. WAS
38
Kendrick Bourne
SF
at HOU
39
Darnell Mooney
ATL
vs. MIA
40
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at IND
41
Matthew Golden
GB
at PIT
42
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
vs. DAL
43
Keon Coleman
BUF
at CAR
44
Xavier Legette
CAR
vs. BUF
45
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. CLE
46
Xavier Hutchinson
HOU
vs. SF
47
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
NYG
at PHI
48
Sterling Shepard
TB
at NO
49
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. SF
50
Van Jefferson
TEN
at IND
51
Luther Burden
CHI
at BAL
52
Chimere Dike
TEN
at IND
53
DeMario Douglas
NE
vs. CLE
54
Andrei Ioavias
CIN
vs. NYJ
55
Josh Reynolds
NYJ
at CIN
56
Malik Washington
MIA
at ATL
57
Jaylin Noel
HOU
vs. SF
58
Jalen Nailor
MIN
at LAC
59
Chris Moore
WAS
at KC
60
Tyler Johnson
NYJ
at CIN