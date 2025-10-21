SI

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rashee Rice In The Top 5

Michael Fabiano

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice faces the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice faces the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without wide receivers Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Davante Adams, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Jameson Williams and Travis Hunter.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s WR risers include Rome Odunze, Courtland Sutton and Chris Olave, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, injuries to stars like Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson, and Mike Evans have managers scrambling for dart throws and streamers.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 8 Fantasy WR Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. NYJ

2

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at DEN

3

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. WAS

4

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at LAC

5

Drake London

ATL

vs. MIA

6

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at NO

7

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. NYG

8

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. DAL

9

Rome Odunze

CHI

at BAL

10

Chris Olave

NO

vs. TB

11

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. GB

12

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. MIN

13

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. MIN

14

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. NYG

15

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. NYJ

16

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at KC

17

George Pickens

DAL

at DEN

18

Jordan Addison

MIN

at LAC

19

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. TEN

20

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at PHI

21

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. BUF

22

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. MIN

23

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. CHI

24

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at ATL

25

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. CLE

26

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at KC

27

Romeo Doubs

GB

at PIT

28

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. WAS

29

Tez Johnson

TB

at NO

30

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at CAR

31

D.J. Moore

CHI

at BAL

32

Jauan Jennings

SF

at HOU

33

Rashid Shaheed

NO

vs. TB

34

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at NE

35

Alec Pierce

IND

vs. TEN

36

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. DAL

37

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. WAS

38

Kendrick Bourne

SF

at HOU

39

Darnell Mooney

ATL

vs. MIA

40

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

at IND

41

Matthew Golden

GB

at PIT

42

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

vs. DAL

43

Keon Coleman

BUF

at CAR

44

Xavier Legette

CAR

vs. BUF

45

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. CLE

46

Xavier Hutchinson

HOU

vs. SF

47

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

NYG

at PHI

48

Sterling Shepard

TB

at NO

49

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. SF

50

Van Jefferson

TEN

at IND

51

Luther Burden

CHI

at BAL

52

Chimere Dike

TEN

at IND

53

DeMario Douglas

NE

vs. CLE

54

Andrei Ioavias

CIN

vs. NYJ

55

Josh Reynolds

NYJ

at CIN

56

Malik Washington

MIA

at ATL

57

Jaylin Noel

HOU

vs. SF

58

Jalen Nailor

MIN

at LAC

59

Chris Moore

WAS

at KC

60

Tyler Johnson

NYJ

at CIN

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

