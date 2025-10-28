Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Rams At The Top Of The List
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. As a result, we won’t have those four defenses at our disposal in fantasy lineups.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include the Chargers, Lions, and Packers, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Bills, Chiefs and Steelers could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Rams
LAR
vs. NO
2
Chargers
LAC
at TEN
3
Lions
DET
vs. MIN
4
Packers
GB
vs. CAR
5
Patriots
NE
vs. ATL
6
Jaguars
JAC
at LV
7
Broncos
DEN
at HOU
8
Seahawks
SEA
at WAS
9
49ers
SF
at NYG
10
Colts
IND
at PIT
11
Ravens
BAL
at MIA
12
Bears
CHI
at CIN
13
Bengals
CIN
vs. CHI
14
Texans
HOU
vs. DEN
15
Giants
NYG
vs. SF
16
Steelers
PIT
vs. IND
17
Commanders
WAS
vs. SEA
18
Cowboys
DAL
vs. ARI
19
Falcons
ATL
at NE
20
Raiders
LV
vs. JAC
21
Dolphins
MIA
vs. BAL
22
Chiefs
KC
at BUF
23
Panthers
CAR
at GB
24
Bills
BUF
vs. KC
25
Saints
NO
at LAR
26
Vikings
MIN
at DET
27
Titans
TEN
vs. LAC
28
Cardinals
ARI
at DAL