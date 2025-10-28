SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Rams At The Top Of The List

Michael Fabiano

LB Jared Verse and the Los Angeles Rams face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. As a result, we won’t have those four defenses at our disposal in fantasy lineups.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include the Chargers, Lions, and Packers, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Bills, Chiefs and Steelers could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Rams

LAR

vs. NO

2

Chargers

LAC

at TEN

3

Lions

DET

vs. MIN

4

Packers

GB

vs. CAR

5

Patriots

NE

vs. ATL

6

Jaguars

JAC

at LV

7

Broncos

DEN

at HOU

8

Seahawks

SEA

at WAS

9

49ers

SF

at NYG

10

Colts

IND

at PIT

11

Ravens

BAL

at MIA

12

Bears

CHI

at CIN

13

Bengals

CIN

vs. CHI

14

Texans

HOU

vs. DEN

15

Giants

NYG

vs. SF

16

Steelers

PIT

vs. IND

17

Commanders

WAS

vs. SEA

18

Cowboys

DAL

vs. ARI

19

Falcons

ATL

at NE

20

Raiders

LV

vs. JAC

21

Dolphins

MIA

vs. BAL

22

Chiefs

KC

at BUF

23

Panthers

CAR

at GB

24

Bills

BUF

vs. KC

25

Saints

NO

at LAR

26

Vikings

MIN

at DET

27

Titans

TEN

vs. LAC

28

Cardinals

ARI

at DAL

