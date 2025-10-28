Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: T.J. Hockenson Falls Even Further
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The tight ends who will be off the board include Dallas Goedert, Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku, Cade Otton and Mason Taylor.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include Oronde Gadsden, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Colston Loveland, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | FLEX | DEFs | Ks
Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at DAL
2
Tyler Warren
IND
at PIT
3
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. CAR
4
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. JAC
5
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. ARI
6
George Kittle
SF
at NYG
7
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
at TEN
8
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. MIN
9
Travis Kelce
KC
at BUF
10
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at NE
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
at MIA
12
Zach Ertz
WAS
vs. SEA
13
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. KC
14
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at DET
15
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. DEN
16
Juwan Johnson
NO
at LAR
17
Colston Loveland
CHI
at CIN
18
Evan Engram
DEN
at HOU
19
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. ATL
20
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. SF
21
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. IND
22
Noah Fant
CIN
vs. CHI
23
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. LAC
24
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. IND
25
Hunter Long
JAC
at LV
26
AJ Barner
SEA
at WAS
27
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
at GB
28
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at MIA
29
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. NO
30
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. IND
31
Taysom Hill
NO
at LAR
32
Gunnar Helm
TEN
vs. LAC