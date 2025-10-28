SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: T.J. Hockenson Falls Even Further

Michael Fabiano

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson faces the Detroit Lions in Week 9.
Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The tight ends who will be off the board include Dallas Goedert, Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku, Cade Otton and Mason Taylor.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include Oronde Gadsden, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Colston Loveland, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at DAL

2

Tyler Warren

IND

at PIT

3

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. CAR

4

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. JAC

5

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. ARI

6

George Kittle

SF

at NYG

7

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

at TEN

8

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. MIN

9

Travis Kelce

KC

at BUF

10

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at NE

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

at MIA

12

Zach Ertz

WAS

vs. SEA

13

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. KC

14

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at DET

15

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. DEN

16

Juwan Johnson

NO

at LAR

17

Colston Loveland

CHI

at CIN

18

Evan Engram

DEN

at HOU

19

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. ATL

20

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. SF

21

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. IND

22

Noah Fant

CIN

vs. CHI

23

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. LAC

24

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. IND

25

Hunter Long

JAC

at LV

26

AJ Barner

SEA

at WAS

27

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

at GB

28

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at MIA

29

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. NO

30

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. IND

31

Taysom Hill

NO

at LAR

32

Gunnar Helm

TEN

vs. LAC

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

