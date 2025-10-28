SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Michael Pittman Jr. Now A Low WR1

Michael Fabiano

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.
Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The wide receivers who will be off the board include Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Garrett Wilson and Jerry Jeudy.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include Ladd McConkey, Tetairoa McMillan, and Michael Pittman Jr., all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Stefon Diggs could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. CHI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. NO

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at WAS

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. ARI

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. MIN

6

Rashee Rice

KC

at BUF

7

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at DET

8

Drake London

ATL

at NE

9

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. DEN

10

Rome Odunze

CHI

at CIN

11

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. NO

12

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. LAC

13

Zay Flowers

BAL

at MIA

14

George Pickens

DAL

vs. ARI

15

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at TEN

16

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. BAL

17

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. IND

18

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at GB

19

Chris Olave

NO

at LAR

20

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at DAL

21

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at HOU

22

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. ATL

23

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at LV

24

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. SF

25

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. CHI

26

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. SEA

27

Xavier Worthy

KC

at BUF

28

Keenan Allen

LAC

at TEN

29

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. KC

30

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. CAR

31

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. MIN

32

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. SEA

33

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at TEN

34

Jordan Addison

MIN

at DET

35

D.J. Moore

CHI

at CIN

36

Rashid Shaheed

NO

at LAR

37

Travis Hunter

JAC

at LV

38

Jakobi Meyers

LV

vs. JAC

39

Jauan Jennings

SF

at NYG

40

Josh Downs

IND

at PIT

41

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at WAS

42

Troy Franklin

DEN

at HOU

43

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. JAC

44

Christian Watson

GB

vs. CAR

45

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. ATL

46

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. KC

47

Alec Pierce

IND

at PIT

48

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. LAC

49

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. CAR

50

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at NE

51

Calvin Austin

PIT

vs. IND

52

Olamide Zaccheaus

CHI

at CIN

53

Kendrick Bourne

SF

at NYG

54

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. BAL

55

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. LAC

56

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. DEN

57

Hollywood Brown

KC

at BUF

58

Darius Slayton

NYG

vs. SF

59

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at MIA

60

Xavier Legette

CAR

at GB

