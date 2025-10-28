Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Michael Pittman Jr. Now A Low WR1
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The wide receivers who will be off the board include Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Garrett Wilson and Jerry Jeudy.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include Ladd McConkey, Tetairoa McMillan, and Michael Pittman Jr., all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Stefon Diggs could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. CHI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. NO
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at WAS
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. ARI
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. MIN
6
Rashee Rice
KC
at BUF
7
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at DET
8
Drake London
ATL
at NE
9
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. DEN
10
Rome Odunze
CHI
at CIN
11
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. NO
12
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. LAC
13
Zay Flowers
BAL
at MIA
14
George Pickens
DAL
vs. ARI
15
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at TEN
16
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. BAL
17
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. IND
18
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at GB
19
Chris Olave
NO
at LAR
20
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at DAL
21
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at HOU
22
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. ATL
23
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at LV
24
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. SF
25
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. CHI
26
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. SEA
27
Xavier Worthy
KC
at BUF
28
Keenan Allen
LAC
at TEN
29
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. KC
30
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. CAR
31
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. MIN
32
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. SEA
33
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at TEN
34
Jordan Addison
MIN
at DET
35
D.J. Moore
CHI
at CIN
36
Rashid Shaheed
NO
at LAR
37
Travis Hunter
JAC
at LV
38
Jakobi Meyers
LV
vs. JAC
39
Jauan Jennings
SF
at NYG
40
Josh Downs
IND
at PIT
41
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at WAS
42
Troy Franklin
DEN
at HOU
43
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. JAC
44
Christian Watson
GB
vs. CAR
45
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. ATL
46
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. KC
47
Alec Pierce
IND
at PIT
48
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. LAC
49
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. CAR
50
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at NE
51
Calvin Austin
PIT
vs. IND
52
Olamide Zaccheaus
CHI
at CIN
53
Kendrick Bourne
SF
at NYG
54
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. BAL
55
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. LAC
56
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. DEN
57
Hollywood Brown
KC
at BUF
58
Darius Slayton
NYG
vs. SF
59
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at MIA
60
Xavier Legette
CAR
at GB