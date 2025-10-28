SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Ka'imi Fairbairn In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn faces the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn faces the Denver Broncos in Week 9. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The kickers who will be off the board include Chase McLaughlin, Jake Elliott, Nick Folk and Andre Szmyt.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include Tyler Loop, Ka’imi Fairbairn, and Jason Myers all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, booters like Harrison Butker, Will Reichard, and Daniel Carlson could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DEFs

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. ARI

2

Tyler Loop

BAL

at MIA

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. MIN

4

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at TEN

5

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. IND

6

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. KC

7

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. DEN

8

Jason Myers

SEA

at WAS

9

Michael Badgley

IND

at PIT

10

Cairo Santos

CHI

at CIN

11

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. CAR

12

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at NYG

13

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. ATL

14

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. BAL

15

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. CHI

16

Cam Little

JAC

at LV

17

Will Reichard

MIN

at DET

18

Joshua Karty

LAR

vs. NO

19

Harrison Butker

KC

at BUF

20

Parker Romo

ATL

at NE

21

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. LAC

22

Graham Gano

NYG

vs. SF

23

Chad Ryland

ARI

at DAL

24

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. JAC

25

Matthew Wright

WAS

vs. SEA

26

Wil Lutz

DEN

at HOU

27

Blake Grupe

NO

at LAR

28

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at GB

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY