Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Ka'imi Fairbairn In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The kickers who will be off the board include Chase McLaughlin, Jake Elliott, Nick Folk and Andre Szmyt.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include Tyler Loop, Ka’imi Fairbairn, and Jason Myers all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, booters like Harrison Butker, Will Reichard, and Daniel Carlson could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. ARI
2
Tyler Loop
BAL
at MIA
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. MIN
4
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at TEN
5
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. IND
6
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. KC
7
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. DEN
8
Jason Myers
SEA
at WAS
9
Michael Badgley
IND
at PIT
10
Cairo Santos
CHI
at CIN
11
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. CAR
12
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at NYG
13
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. ATL
14
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. BAL
15
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. CHI
16
Cam Little
JAC
at LV
17
Will Reichard
MIN
at DET
18
Joshua Karty
LAR
vs. NO
19
Harrison Butker
KC
at BUF
20
Parker Romo
ATL
at NE
21
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. LAC
22
Graham Gano
NYG
vs. SF
23
Chad Ryland
ARI
at DAL
24
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. JAC
25
Matthew Wright
WAS
vs. SEA
26
Wil Lutz
DEN
at HOU
27
Blake Grupe
NO
at LAR
28
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at GB