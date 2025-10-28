SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Lions QB Jared Goff faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The quarterbacks who will be off the board include Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfeld, Justin Fields and Dillon Gabriel.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, and Joe Flacco, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud and Aaron Rodgers could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 8 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at MIA

2

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. KC

3

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at BUF

4

Justin Herbert

LAC

at TEN

5

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. SEA

6

Drake Maye

NE

vs. ATL

7

Daniel Jones

IND

at PIT

8

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. ARI

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

at DAL

10

Jared Goff

DET

vs. MIN

11

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CAR

12

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. SF

13

Caleb Williams

CHI

at CIN

14

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. NO

15

Joe Flacco

CIN

vs. CHI

16

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at LV

17

Brock Purdy

SF

at NYG

18

Sam Darnold

SEA

at WAS

19

Bo Nix

DEN

at HOU

20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. DEN

21

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. BAL

22

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. IND

23

Geno Smith

LV

vs. JAC

24

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

at DET

25

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at NE

26

Bryce Young

CAR

at GB

27

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. LAC

28

Tyler Shough

NO

at LAR

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

