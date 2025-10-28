Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The quarterbacks who will be off the board include Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfeld, Justin Fields and Dillon Gabriel.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, and Joe Flacco, all of whom have great matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud and Aaron Rodgers could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 8 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at MIA
2
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. KC
3
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at BUF
4
Justin Herbert
LAC
at TEN
5
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. SEA
6
Drake Maye
NE
vs. ATL
7
Daniel Jones
IND
at PIT
8
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. ARI
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
at DAL
10
Jared Goff
DET
vs. MIN
11
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CAR
12
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. SF
13
Caleb Williams
CHI
at CIN
14
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. NO
15
Joe Flacco
CIN
vs. CHI
16
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at LV
17
Brock Purdy
SF
at NYG
18
Sam Darnold
SEA
at WAS
19
Bo Nix
DEN
at HOU
20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. DEN
21
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. BAL
22
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. IND
23
Geno Smith
LV
vs. JAC
24
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
at DET
25
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at NE
26
Bryce Young
CAR
at GB
27
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. LAC
28
Tyler Shough
NO
at LAR