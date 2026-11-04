Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Steelers, Titans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 9

Josh Allen at Vikings (Mon.) Joe Burrow at Falcons (Madrid) Brock Purdy vs. Raiders Trevor Lawrence at Ravens (Thurs.) Jared Goff at Dolphins Dak Prescott at Colts Drake Maye vs. Packers Patrick Mahomes vs. Jets Jayden Daniels vs. Rams Kirk Cousins at 49ers

Complete Week 9 quarterback rankings

Week 9 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Jared Goff at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff was listed as a potential bust last week, and he scored just nine fantasy points against the Vikings. He should rebound this week, though, with a plus matchup against the Dolphins next. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and the second-most points per dropback to opposing quarterbacks. What’s more, four different quarterbacks have scored more than 20-plus fantasy points against them since Week 2.

Start ’Em

Trevor Lawrence at Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Lawrence has been posting solid fantasy totals lately, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in three straight games and four of his last five overall. He should remain in starting lineups as the Jaguars face the Ravens, whose defense could be on the field a lot due to projected offensive struggles without quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Baltimore also has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to four quarterbacks since Week 2.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes overcame a tough matchup last week to post 25.4 fantasy points, though his stat line was helped immensely by a short pass to Emmett Johnson that turned into a long touchdown. Regardless, his numbers have been better with Rashee Rice active, and a plus matchup against the Jets awaits. Their defense has surrendered 23-plus points to three straight quarterbacks, so Mahomes is in a great spot.

THE ROOKIE EMMETT JOHNSON WITH A 73-YARD TD



KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sGCPC0rJYU — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Matthew Stafford at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford is coming off a brutal stat line in a win over the Chargers, scoring just 8.3 fantasy points. I’m going to keep the faith in the Rams QB this week, though, as he has a great matchup against Washington. Their defense has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game and the eighth-most points per dropback to quarterbacks. In all, the Commanders have allowed five quarterbacks to post 17-plus fantasy points, and four with 20-plus.

Kirk Cousins at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): You might not know it (or believe it), but Cousins is the fourth-best quarterback in fantasy football after eight weeks. The Raiders' QB has thrown for 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions, and has scored 20-plus fantasy points five times. Cousins also has been mostly matchup-proof, so starting him against the Niners makes sense. Their defense has surrendered 20-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks since Week 3.

More Starts

Brock Purdy vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dak Prescott at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kyler Murray at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Quarterback Streamers

Sam Darnold vs. Cardinals (21%): Darnold has not been a good fantasy quarterback this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals this weekend.

Darnold has not been a good fantasy quarterback this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals this weekend. Malik Willis vs. Lions (8%): Willis has a terrific matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Willis has a terrific matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. J.J. McCarthy at Eagles (2%): McCarthy is a viable deep sleeper against the Eagles, who have allowed all but two quarterbacks to score 17.7 or more points.

Week 9 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Bryce Young vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Has this fantasy football carriage turned back into a pumpkin? After a hot start to the season, Young has been held to a combined 15.4 points in his last two games. In that time, he has thrown for just two touchdowns with a trio of interceptions. I’d keep Young on the sidelines in most traditional one-quarterback leagues as he faces Denver, who have surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points per dropback this season.

Sit ’Em

Jordan Love at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Love has been red-hot for the Packers, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. That makes it tough to sit him, but I would temper expectations against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 14.6 fantasy points, but all three of those games were on the road. Among home defenses, New England has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks.

Tyler Shough vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Shough’s numbers have not been great over the last three games, as he has scored fewer than 14 fantasy points twice, including one game with negative points. The Saints QB will be a risk in one-quarterback leagues this week against the Browns, who have been tough on the position. In fact, their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 13.6 fantasy points. If you do start Shough, I would temper your expectations.

C.J. Stroud at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud has been a pleasant surprise this year, scoring 17-plus fantasy points four times in seven games while averaging more than 18 points per game. He does have a tough matchup this week, though, facing a Chargers defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks. That includes holding Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford to fewer than 11 fantasy points earlier in the season.

Justin Herbert vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers offense has been terrible this season, averaging a league-low 14.1 points per game. He hasn’t scored more than 13.3 fantasy points in a game, and his 10 points-per-game average makes him waiver-wire fodder in most leagues. So, while this week’s matchup against the Texans isn’t terrible on paper, Herbert simply isn’t worth starting in any fantasy leagues, even those that allow a Superflex positional starter.

More Sits

Bo Nix at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Geno Smith at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baker Mayfield at Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)