Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Steelers, Titans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 9

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Cardinals Puka Nacua at Commanders Ja’Marr Chase at Falcons Mailk Nabers at Eagles Amon-Ra St. Brown at Dolphins CeeDee Lamb at Colts Chris Olave vs. Browns Christian Watson at Patriots Drake London vs. Bengals (Madrid) Tee Higgins at Falcons

Complete Week 9 wide receiver rankings

Week 9 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Parker Washington at Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): It felt weird listing Washington as a start ’em last week because it felt like low-hanging fruit. Then he scored just 3.6 points in the Jaguars' blowout win over the Colts. He now has failed to score more than 10.4 points in three of his last four games, so the numbers have been bad lately. Still, I’m keeping him in all lineups this week against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to wideouts.

Start ’Em

Matthew Golden at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Golden continues to be one of the season's best breakout wide receivers, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game. The Packers' second-year receiver has recorded 20-plus points four times, and he has seen 12 or more targets in five of his eight games. Golden should be productive again this week against the Patriots, who have allowed the seventh-most points per game to perimeter receivers. Six wideouts have scored 15 or more points against them in 2026.

Jordan Love connects with Matthew Golden for the TD 🤝



CARvsGB on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/NVabs2hOxv — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026

Mike Evans vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Evans is dealing with an Achilles injury but is expected to return in time to face the Raiders. Barring a setback, the Niners vet should also be back in fantasy starting lineups. The Raiders' defense has allowed nine wide receivers to score more than 14 fantasy points, and six have scored more than 18 points. Overall, Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers over the last four weeks.

Jaylen Waddle at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle has been a disappointment to this point in the season, averaging fewer than 10 fantasy points per game. On a positive note, the Broncos veteran did post nearly 15 points in a Week 8 win over the Chiefs, and this week’s matchup against the Panthers is favorable. In their last two games, Carolina has allowed three wideouts to score more than 17 fantasy points. Waddle remains a risk, but the numbers suggest starting him this week.

Keenan Allen vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Allen isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has done well enough for the Colts to be worth starting as a flex player. He scored 13.7 fantasy points last week, and he had gone over that total in two of his previous four games. Allen also has a great matchup against a banged-up Cowboys defense that has allowed six wideouts to go over 17 fantasy points. Overall, Dallas has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

More Starts

Ladd McConkey vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tre Tucker at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Makai Lemon vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Jordan Addison at Bills (28%): Addison scored 11.6 points last week, and he faces a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts.

Addison scored 11.6 points last week, and he faces a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts. Malik Washington vs. Lions (25%): Washington faces a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and he could see a negative script.

Washington faces a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and he could see a negative script. DeMario Douglas vs. Packers (20%): The Patriots have injuries at wide receiver and Douglas has scored 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Week 9 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Michael Wilson at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson went off against the lowly Cowboys defense last week, scoring a season-high 26.8 fantasy points. That could make it tough to sit the Cardinals receiver this week, but his matchup vs. the Seahawks is unfavorable. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers, and no team has allowed fewer receiving points per game to the position, regardless of alignment. I’d beware Wilson.

Sit ’Em

Zay Flowers vs. Jaguars (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Flowers has been a stud this season, but the quarterback position has become dire. The Ravens have lost Lamar Jackson, and Tyler Huntley is hurt, leaving third-stringer Joe Fagnano as the projected starter for Week 8. With Fagnano under center last week, Flowers didn’t catch a single pass. So while the numbers suggest a plus matchup against the Jaguars, Flowers is nearly impossible to start this week.

DJ Moore vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Moore returned to action last week and posted a solid stat line, scoring a touchdown and 16.6 fantasy points. He’ll probably be active in many leagues this week as a result, but a matchup against the Vikings makes him a risk. Their defense has allowed just one wide receiver to beat them for more than 12.6 points since Week 2, and perimeter receivers have averaged the sixth-fewest points per game against them.

Stefon Diggs vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Diggs has scored 12-plus fantasy points in all but two of his six games this season, making him an attractive flex option … especially with Terry McLaurin out. Unfortunately, he has a brutal matchup this week against the Rams. Their pass defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts, not to mention the seventh-fewest yards per target allowed. If you start Diggs, I’d temper your expectations.

Jalen Coker vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Coker had a hot start to the season, but he has been less than stellar over his last four games. In that span, he has failed to score more than 9.6 points three times and averaged a mere 7.8 points. I’d keep the Panthers receiver on the sidelines this week, as he has a tough home matchup against Denver. Their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game and the fourth-fewest yards per target to wideouts, so Coker comes with risk.

More Sits

Rome Odunze vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Omar Cooper Jr. at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Xavier Worthy vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)