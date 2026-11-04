Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Running Backs

Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Steelers, Titans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 9

Jahmyr Gibbs at Dolphins Bijan Robinson vs. Bengals Kenneth Walker III vs. Jets Christian McCaffrey vs. Raiders Chuba Hubbard vs. Broncos Javonte Williams at Colts James Cook vs. Vikings (Mon.) Kyren Williams at Commanders D'Andre Swift vs. Buccaneers Bucky Irving at Bears

Complete Week 9 running back rankings

Week 9 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Chase Brown vs. Falcons (Madrid 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Brown has been a bit of a disappointment this season, scoring 11.2 or fewer fantasy points four times while averaging a modest 12.9 points per game. I think the Bengals back will post a good stat line this week, though, as a matchup against the Falcons awaits. Their defense has allowed five different running backs to score at least 21 fantasy points against them, and seven have scored 14 or more points. Start Brown with confidence.

Start ’Em

Bhayshul Tuten at Ravens (Thurs 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Tuten has been on a heater lately, scoring a combined 54.6 fantasy points in his last two games. In that time, he has seen a near 37% touch share in the Jaguars backfield. He should remain in starting fantasy lineups this week, as Tuten faces a beatable Ravens defense on Thursday night. Five runners have beaten Baltimore for at least 13 points this season, including three who have gone over 18 points.

Jonah Coleman at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Coleman, listed as a streamer last week, had a monster game in a win over the Chiefs. He played 40 snaps, touched the ball 15 times and put up 20.4 fantasy points. The rookie played 27 more snaps than Broncos backfield mate J.K. Dobbins, and he was on the field for nearly 65% of the offensive snaps. Coleman also has a great matchup this weekend, facing a Panthers defense that has allowed 15 or more points to six running backs this season.

JONAH COLEMAN DOWN TO THE 4



KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nRd1e0xIhC — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

Blake Corum at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Corum has been a solid fantasy starter over the last month, scoring 13-plus points in four straight games. During that time, he has found the end zone at least once in every game for the Rams. Corum also has seen a 26% touch share over the last three games, so he’s getting plenty of work, even while playing with Kyren Williams. Washington can be tough on running backs, but I still like Corum as an attractive flex option in Week 9.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Stevenson failed to meet fantasy expectations last week, scoring a mediocre 12 fantasy points despite a plus matchup in Miami. I’m keeping the faith in the Patriots veteran, though, as a plus matchup against the Packers is next on the slate. Their defense has allowed 13 or more fantasy points to six running backs, including four who have scored more than 17 points since Week 3. Stevenson remains a viable option.

More Starts

Chuba Hubbard vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Quinshon Judkins at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cam Skattebo at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Running Back Streamers

Rachaad White vs. Rams (45%): White, listed as a streamer last week, posted 14 fantasy points against the Eagles. He also led the Commanders with a 31% touch share.

White, listed as a streamer last week, posted 14 fantasy points against the Eagles. He also led the Commanders with a 31% touch share. Tyler Allgeier at Seahawks (23%): Allgeier could see a ton of work in the Cardinals backfield with Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight both dealing with various injuries.

Allgeier could see a ton of work in the Cardinals backfield with Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight both dealing with various injuries. Woody Marks at Chargers (7%): David Montgomery continues to deal with a groin injury, leaving Marks to see a prominent role against the Chargers in Week 9.

Week 9 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Derrick Henry vs. Jaguars (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): I get it … sitting Henry is hard in most lineups. So consider this a warning. He has averaged a mere 8.3 fantasy points in his last three games, and he averaged 3.4 or fewer yards per rush in two of those games. With Joe Fagnano likely to start at quarterback for the Ravens, the Jaguars will have a much easier time focusing all of their defensive attention on stopping Henry on the ground. Don’t be surprised if he posts a massive stinker.

Sit ’Em

Saquon Barkley at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sit Barkley in a revenge game? Come on, Fabs! Noted, I get it … but have you seen Barkley’s snap numbers lately? In his last two games, he has played just 32 combined snaps and has played just 24% of the Eagles' offensive snaps in that time. That’s due to the fact that he’s clearly not 100%, So, while it’s going to be tough to sit Barkley against his former team, it’s also hard to start him with him getting such a limited workload.

Ollie Gordon vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I was dead wrong about Gordon last week, as he had his worst game in more than a month against the Patriots. His volume is still hard to ignore (45% in the last two games), but Gordon also has a tough matchup against Detroit. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and I fear Miami could be in a negative game script against the Lions' powerful offense. I’d beware Gordon.

Omarion Hampton vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Hampton has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy this season, making him tough to start even as a flex. He’s averaging fewer than nine points per game, and his yards-per-carry average in his last three games is 2.4. He also has lost work to both Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell in the Chargers' backfield. The Texans are in the middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to running backs, but Hampton is nearly impossible to start.

Jordan Mason at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mason burned me and a lot of fantasy fans last week, as he played fewer Vikings snaps than DeeJay Dallas and finished with a mere two points! He had just eight touches in the loss to Detroit. This week’s matchup against Buffalo is a good one on paper, so Mason likely will be deployed as a flex in some leagues. I would just be wary of this volatile touch share, which makes him touchdown-dependent in fantasy.

More Sits

Jadarian Price vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Alvin Kamara vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

J.K. Dobbins at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)