Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Team Defenses and Kickers

Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Steelers, Titans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 9

Jaguars defense at Ravens (Thurs.) Seahawks defense vs. Cardinals Texans defense at Chargers Broncos defense at Panthers Chiefs defense vs. Jets Bears defense vs. Buccaneers Bengals defense vs. Falcons (Madrid) Lions defense at Dolphins Saints defense vs. Browns Giants defense at Eagles

Complete Week 9 defense rankings

Week 9 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Texans defense at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans defense hasn’t been great in fantasy this season, but this is a terrific week to start them. They're facing the Chargers, who have the worst offense in the league in terms of points scored, and their O-line has allowed the third-most sacks this season. What’s more, no offense has committed more giveaways (17) than Los Angeles.

Start ’Em

Jaguars defense at Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Jaguars D was solid last week, posting 20 fantasy points in a win over the Colts. I could see another big line this week, too, as they’ll face the Ravens and third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano in Duval County. Last week,

the Bills defense had 15 fantasy points in beating the Ravens, with Fagnano mostly under center.

Bears defense vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Bears defense is a strong option both on the field and in fantasy, especially since the acquisition of superstar Jeffery Simmons. This unit has a great matchup this week, facing a Buccaneers offense that didn’t record a single passing yard last week. The Bears defense is on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues, too.

Trade for Jeffery Simmons... IMMEDIATELY gets a sack.



CHIvsSEA on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jVPBx4MzcS — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026

More Starts

Seahawks defense vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chiefs defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Saints defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Team Defense Streamers

Browns defense at Saints (43%): The Saints are sixth in giveaways and fourth in percentage of offensive drives that end in a turnover.

The Saints are sixth in giveaways and fourth in percentage of offensive drives that end in a turnover. Lions defense at Dolphins (13%): Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against quarterback Malik Willis and the Dolphins offense this season.

Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against quarterback Malik Willis and the Dolphins offense this season. Giants defense at Eagles (2%): The Eagles will continue to start backup quarterback Tanner McKee, and Saquon Barkley has played limited snaps the last two weeks.

Week 9 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Vikings defense vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Vikings have the best defense in fantasy, but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to tough matchups. That’s the case this week against Josh Allen and the Bills. Their offense is averaging the most points (33.3) and the second-most yards per game, and defenses have scored the second-fewest fantasy points against them.

Sit ’Em

49ers defense vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Raiders offense has been terrific with Kirk Cousins under center, averaging the sixth-most points this season. Their line has also allowed a mere 11 sacks (tied for the fourth-fewest in the league), so this isn’t the same old Silver & Black that was a favorable fantasy matchup for defenses. As a result, I’d keep the Niners sidelined.

Chargers defense vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers defense can be tough in real football terms (ask Matthew Stafford), but it hasn’t done much in fantasy leagues. That will continue to be the case this week against C.J. Stroud and the Texans. After the first eight weeks of the season, opposing defenses have averaged the eighth-fewest fantasy points against them.

More Sits

Ravens defense vs. Jaguars (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Falcons defense vs. Bengals (Madrid 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Buccaneers defense at Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 9

Brandon Aubrey at Colts Will Reichard vs. Bills (Mon.) Ka’imi Fairbairn at Chargers Matt Gay at 49ers Cam Little at Ravens (Thurs.) Jason Myers vs. Cardinals Cairo Santos vs. Buccaneers Evan McPherson vs. Falcons (Madrid) Jake Bates at Dolphins Spencer Shrader vs. Cowboys

Complete Week 9 kicker rankings

Week 9 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Gay at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Raiders kicker has emerged as one of the top kickers in fantasy football, ranking fourth in points at the position after eight weeks. He should remain in the starting lineup against the 49ers in a game that could be a shootout, having a projected total in the low 50s. The Niners also have allowed three kickers to beat them for 11 or more points since Week 3.

200th career field goal for Matt Gay 👏#LVvsNYJ | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/W8fMvTPOBH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 1, 2026

Start ’Em

Cam Little at Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Jaguars kicker has had 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Ravens makes him a strong start in Week 9. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing booters, and four have scored at least 11 points. Look for Little to post a big stat line as a result.

Cairo Santos vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Santos has been red-hot for the Bears and fantasy fans alike, scoring at least nine points in five of eight games, including 12-plus in each of his last two. He should continue to find success against the Buccaneers, who have given up at least 13 fantasy points to four kickers in their first eight games of the season.

More Starts

Jason Myers vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Evan McPherson vs. Falcons (Madrid 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Jake Bates at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kicker Streamers

Nick Folk at Bengals (22%): Folk was held scoreless in the Falcons' brutal loss the Buccaneers last week, but the Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Folk was held scoreless in the Falcons' brutal loss the Buccaneers last week, but the Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Drew Stevens vs. Rams (10%): The Commanders kicker beat the Eagles for 17-plus fantasy points last week, and the Rams have given up the most points to opposing kickers this season.

The Commanders kicker beat the Eagles for 17-plus fantasy points last week, and the Rams have given up the most points to opposing kickers this season. Andre Szmyt at Saints (2%): The Browns kicker has scored eight-plus fantasy points in all but one of his last seven games, and the Saints have allowed the sixth-most points to kickers.

Week 9 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Tyler Bass at Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Bass was one of my top kicker starts last week, and he has been on fire the last few weeks. However, he could be a disappointment when the Bills face the Vikings on Monday night. Their defense has been stingy against enemy kickers, allowing the third-fewest points per game. That makes Bass a risk in Week 9.

Sit ’Em

Harrison Butker vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has not been a reliable kicker in real or fantasy terms this season, averaging fewer than eight points per game. He has been so unreliable, in fact, that the Chiefs signed Justin Tucker to their practice squad. I’d keep Butker on the bench against the Jets, who have allowed just two kickers to post double digits this season.

Chase McLaughlin at Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Bucs kicker has been solid for most of the season, scoring double digits in three straight games and six of eight overall. That makes it hard to sit him, but I would temper expectations against the Bears. Just one kicker has beaten them for more than seven fantasy points in 2026, and that kicker (Minnesota's Will Reichard) had nine points.

More Sits

Andy Borregales vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chad Ryland at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jake Elliott vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)