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Week 9 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

Coming off his massive Week 8 performance (39.48 fantasy points!), Joe Burrow sits at No. 2 in this week's ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Joe Burrow, Bengals.
Joe Burrow, Bengals. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That doesn’t hurt most managers, as Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers is a matchup-based starter at this point in his career, while Tennessee's Cam Ward is barely usable in Superflex leagues. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including Baker Mayfield. While the Buccaneers won last week, Mayfield didn’t complete a pass and finished with 0 passing yards!

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at MIN

2

Joe Burrow

CIN

at ATL

3

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. LV

4

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at BAL

5

Jared Goff

DET

at MIA

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

at IND

7

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. NYJ

8

Drake Maye

NE

vs. GB

9

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. LAR

10

Kirk Cousins

LV

at SF

11

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at WAS

12

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. TB

13

Kyler Murray

MIN

vs. BUF

14

Jordan Love

GB

at NE

15

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. ARI

16

Bo Nix

DEN

at CAR

17

J.J. McCarthy

NYG

at PHI

18

Malik Willis

MIA

vs. DET

19

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. DEN

20

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. CLE

21

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at LAC

22

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at NO

23

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. CIN

24

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. HOU

25

Geno Smith

NYJ

at KC

26

Baker Mayfield

TB

at CHI

27

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. DAL

28

Gardner Minshew

ARI

at SEA

29

Tanner McKee

PHI

vs. NYG

30

Joe Fagnano

BAL

vs. JAC

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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