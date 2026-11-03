Week 9 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That doesn’t hurt most managers, as Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers is a matchup-based starter at this point in his career, while Tennessee's Cam Ward is barely usable in Superflex leagues. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including Baker Mayfield. While the Buccaneers won last week, Mayfield didn’t complete a pass and finished with 0 passing yards!
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at MIN
2
Joe Burrow
CIN
at ATL
3
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. LV
4
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at BAL
5
Jared Goff
DET
at MIA
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
at IND
7
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. NYJ
8
Drake Maye
NE
vs. GB
9
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. LAR
10
Kirk Cousins
LV
at SF
11
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at WAS
12
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. TB
13
Kyler Murray
MIN
vs. BUF
14
Jordan Love
GB
at NE
15
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. ARI
16
Bo Nix
DEN
at CAR
17
J.J. McCarthy
NYG
at PHI
18
Malik Willis
MIA
vs. DET
19
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. DEN
20
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. CLE
21
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at LAC
22
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at NO
23
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. CIN
24
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. HOU
25
Geno Smith
NYJ
at KC
26
Baker Mayfield
TB
at CHI
27
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. DAL
28
Gardner Minshew
ARI
at SEA
29
Tanner McKee
PHI
vs. NYG
30
Joe Fagnano
BAL
vs. JAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano