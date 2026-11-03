It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That doesn’t hurt most managers, as Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers is a matchup-based starter at this point in his career, while Tennessee's Cam Ward is barely usable in Superflex leagues. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! A few signal-callers have also seen their value fall, including Baker Mayfield. While the Buccaneers won last week, Mayfield didn’t complete a pass and finished with 0 passing yards!

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF at MIN 2 Joe Burrow CIN at ATL 3 Brock Purdy SF vs. LV 4 Trevor Lawrence JAC at BAL 5 Jared Goff DET at MIA 6 Dak Prescott DAL at IND 7 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. NYJ 8 Drake Maye NE vs. GB 9 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. LAR 10 Kirk Cousins LV at SF 11 Matthew Stafford LAR at WAS 12 Caleb Williams CHI vs. TB 13 Kyler Murray MIN vs. BUF 14 Jordan Love GB at NE 15 Sam Darnold SEA vs. ARI 16 Bo Nix DEN at CAR 17 J.J. McCarthy NYG at PHI 18 Malik Willis MIA vs. DET 19 Bryce Young CAR vs. DEN 20 Tyler Shough NO vs. CLE 21 C.J. Stroud HOU at LAC 22 Deshaun Watson CLE at NO 23 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. CIN 24 Justin Herbert LAC vs. HOU 25 Geno Smith NYJ at KC 26 Baker Mayfield TB at CHI 27 Daniel Jones IND vs. DAL 28 Gardner Minshew ARI at SEA 29 Tanner McKee PHI vs. NYG 30 Joe Fagnano BAL vs. JAC