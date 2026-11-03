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Week 9 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

Chubba Hubbard, who has scored 14 or more fantasy points in all but one game this season, sits at No. 6 in the ranks this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers.
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That will certainly hurt fantasy managers who have Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, who has been red-hot in the stat sheets in the last two weeks. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Jonah Coleman. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Some backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or declining production. 

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at MIA

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CIN

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. NYJ

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. LV

5

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. DAL

6

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. DEN

7

Javonte Williams

DAL

at IND

8

James Cook

BUF

at MIN

9

Kyren Williams

LAR

at WAS

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

at NE

11

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at BAL

12

Chase Brown

CIN

at ATL

13

Jonah Coleman

DEN

at CAR

14

Bucky Irving

TB

at CHI

15

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. GB

16

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. TB

17

Breece Hall

NYJ

at KC

18

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. JAC

19

Blake Corum

LAR

at WAS

20

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at SF

21

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. NYG

22

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at PHI

23

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at NO

24

Rachaad White

WAS

vs. LAR

25

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. DET

26

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. CLE

27

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

at SF

28

Woody Marks

HOU

at LAC

29

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at SEA

30

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. BUF

31

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. ARI

32

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. BUF

33

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

at CHI

34

Jadarian Price

SEA

vs. ARI

35

Emmett Johnson

KC

vs. NYJ

36

Devin Singletary

NYG

at PHI

37

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at NO

38

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. CLE

39

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at KC

40

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. HOU

41

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at CAR

42

Samaje Perine

CIN

at ATL

43

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

at BAL

44

Kaelon Black

SF

vs. LV

45

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. GB

46

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. HOU

47

Roshon Johnson

CHI

vs. TB

48

Elijah Mitchell

PHI

vs. NYG

49

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. LAR

50

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

at NE

51

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

vs. HOU

52

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. JAC

53

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

vs. ARI

54

Khalil Herbert

ATL

vs. CIN

55

Corey Kiner

NE

vs. GB

56

Ty Johnson

BUF

at MIN

57

Austin Ekeler

WAS

vs. LAR

58

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. DET

59

Seth McGowan

IND

vs. DAL

60

Dare Ogunbowale

HOU

at LAC

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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