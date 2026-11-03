Week 9 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That will certainly hurt fantasy managers who have Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, who has been red-hot in the stat sheets in the last two weeks. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Jonah Coleman. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Some backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or declining production.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at MIA
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CIN
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. NYJ
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. LV
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. DAL
6
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. DEN
7
Javonte Williams
DAL
at IND
8
James Cook
BUF
at MIN
9
Kyren Williams
LAR
at WAS
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
at NE
11
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at BAL
12
Chase Brown
CIN
at ATL
13
Jonah Coleman
DEN
at CAR
14
Bucky Irving
TB
at CHI
15
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. GB
16
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. TB
17
Breece Hall
NYJ
at KC
18
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. JAC
19
Blake Corum
LAR
at WAS
20
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at SF
21
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. NYG
22
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at PHI
23
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at NO
24
Rachaad White
WAS
vs. LAR
25
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. DET
26
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. CLE
27
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at SF
28
Woody Marks
HOU
at LAC
29
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at SEA
30
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. BUF
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. ARI
32
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. BUF
33
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
at CHI
34
Jadarian Price
SEA
vs. ARI
35
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. NYJ
36
Devin Singletary
NYG
at PHI
37
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at NO
38
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. CLE
39
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at KC
40
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. HOU
41
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at CAR
42
Samaje Perine
CIN
at ATL
43
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at BAL
44
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. LV
45
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. GB
46
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. HOU
47
Roshon Johnson
CHI
vs. TB
48
Elijah Mitchell
PHI
vs. NYG
49
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. LAR
50
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
at NE
51
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
vs. HOU
52
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. JAC
53
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
vs. ARI
54
Khalil Herbert
ATL
vs. CIN
55
Corey Kiner
NE
vs. GB
56
Ty Johnson
BUF
at MIN
57
Austin Ekeler
WAS
vs. LAR
58
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. DET
59
Seth McGowan
IND
vs. DAL
60
Dare Ogunbowale
HOU
at LAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano