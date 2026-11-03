It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That will certainly hurt fantasy managers who have Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, who has been red-hot in the stat sheets in the last two weeks. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Jonah Coleman. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Some backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or declining production.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIA 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CIN 3 Kenneth Walker III KC vs. NYJ 4 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LV 5 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. DAL 6 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DEN 7 Javonte Williams DAL at IND 8 James Cook BUF at MIN 9 Kyren Williams LAR at WAS 10 Josh Jacobs GB at NE 11 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at BAL 12 Chase Brown CIN at ATL 13 Jonah Coleman DEN at CAR 14 Bucky Irving TB at CHI 15 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. GB 16 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. TB 17 Breece Hall NYJ at KC 18 Derrick Henry BAL vs. JAC 19 Blake Corum LAR at WAS 20 Ashton Jeanty LV at SF 21 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. NYG 22 Cam Skattebo NYG at PHI 23 Quinshon Judkins CLE at NO 24 Rachaad White WAS vs. LAR 25 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. DET 26 Alvin Kamara NO vs. CLE 27 Mike Washington Jr. LV at SF 28 Woody Marks HOU at LAC 29 Tyler Allgeier ARI at SEA 30 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. BUF 31 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. ARI 32 Jordan Mason MIN vs. BUF 33 Kenneth Gainwell TB at CHI 34 Jadarian Price SEA vs. ARI 35 Emmett Johnson KC vs. NYJ 36 Devin Singletary NYG at PHI 37 Dylan Sampson CLE at NO 38 Kendre Miller NO vs. CLE 39 Braelon Allen NYJ at KC 40 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. HOU 41 J.K. Dobbins DEN at CAR 42 Samaje Perine CIN at ATL 43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at BAL 44 Kaelon Black SF vs. LV 45 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. GB 46 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. HOU 47 Roshon Johnson CHI vs. TB 48 Elijah Mitchell PHI vs. NYG 49 Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. LAR 50 MarShawn Lloyd GB at NE 51 Keaton Mitchell LAC vs. HOU 52 Justice Hill BAL vs. JAC 53 Emanuel Wilson SEA vs. ARI 54 Khalil Herbert ATL vs. CIN 55 Corey Kiner NE vs. GB 56 Ty Johnson BUF at MIN 57 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. LAR 58 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. DET 59 Seth McGowan IND vs. DAL 60 Dare Ogunbowale HOU at LAC