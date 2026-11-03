Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That leaves fantasy managers without the services of the inconsistent DK Metcalf, as well as rookie receivers Germie Bernard and Carnell Tate. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Malik Nabers and Jameson Williams. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, such as DeVonta Smith, and others, like Zay Flowers and Omar Cooper Jr., are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. ARI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at WAS
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at ATL
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
at PHI
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at MIA
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at IND
7
Drake London
ATL
vs. CIN
8
Chris Olave
NO
vs. CLE
9
Christian Watson
GB
at NE
10
Tee Higgins
CIN
at ATL
11
Nico Collins
HOU
at LAC
12
Parker Washington
JAC
at BAL
13
Matthew Golden
GB
at NE
14
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. BUF
15
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. NYJ
16
Mike Evans
SF
vs. LV
17
George Pickens
DAL
at IND
18
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at KC
19
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. DEN
20
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. TB
21
Jameson Williams
DET
at MIA
22
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at CHI
23
DJ Moore
BUF
at MIN
24
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. DEN
25
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
at CAR
26
Michael Wilson
ARI
at SEA
27
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. HOU
28
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. LAR
29
KC Concepcion
CLE
at NO
30
Makai Lemon
PHI
vs. NYG
31
Keenan Allen
IND
vs. DAL
32
Denzel Boston
CLE
at NO
33
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. CLE
34
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. TB
35
Tre Tucker
LV
at SF
36
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. DET
37
DeMario Douglas
NE
vs. GB
38
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. BUF
39
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at KC
40
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. JAC
41
Caleb Douglas
MIA
vs. DET
42
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
at KC
43
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at BAL
44
Josh Downs
IND
vs. DAL
45
Antonio Williams
WAS
vs. LAR
46
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. NYJ
47
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
at IND
48
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
at CHI
49
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at CAR
50
Kyle Williams
NE
vs. GB
51
Marvin Harrison Jr.
HOU
at LAC
52
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at MIN
53
Treylon Burks
WAS
vs. LAR
54
Darius Cooper
PHI
vs. NYG
55
Keon Coleman
BUF
at MIN
56
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. HOU
57
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. ARI
58
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at BAL
59
Jahan Dotson
ATL
vs. CIN
60
Efton Chism
NE
vs. GB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano