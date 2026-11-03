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Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

The Saints' Chris Olave, who quietly sits at No. 8 among WRs in fantasy points per game, is ranked in that spot this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Chris Olave, Saints.
Chris Olave, Saints. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That leaves fantasy managers without the services of the inconsistent DK Metcalf, as well as rookie receivers Germie Bernard and Carnell Tate. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Malik Nabers and Jameson Williams. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, such as DeVonta Smith, and others, like Zay Flowers and Omar Cooper Jr., are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production. 

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. ARI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at WAS

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at ATL

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

at PHI

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at MIA

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at IND

7

Drake London

ATL

vs. CIN

8

Chris Olave

NO

vs. CLE

9

Christian Watson

GB

at NE

10

Tee Higgins

CIN

at ATL

11

Nico Collins

HOU

at LAC

12

Parker Washington

JAC

at BAL

13

Matthew Golden

GB

at NE

14

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. BUF

15

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. NYJ

16

Mike Evans

SF

vs. LV

17

George Pickens

DAL

at IND

18

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at KC

19

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. DEN

20

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. TB

21

Jameson Williams

DET

at MIA

22

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at CHI

23

DJ Moore

BUF

at MIN

24

Jalen Coker

CAR

vs. DEN

25

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

at CAR

26

Michael Wilson

ARI

at SEA

27

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. HOU

28

Stefon Diggs

WAS

vs. LAR

29

KC Concepcion

CLE

at NO

30

Makai Lemon

PHI

vs. NYG

31

Keenan Allen

IND

vs. DAL

32

Denzel Boston

CLE

at NO

33

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. CLE

34

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. TB

35

Tre Tucker

LV

at SF

36

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. DET

37

DeMario Douglas

NE

vs. GB

38

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. BUF

39

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

at KC

40

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. JAC

41

Caleb Douglas

MIA

vs. DET

42

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

at KC

43

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at BAL

44

Josh Downs

IND

vs. DAL

45

Antonio Williams

WAS

vs. LAR

46

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. NYJ

47

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

at IND

48

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

at CHI

49

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at CAR

50

Kyle Williams

NE

vs. GB

51

Marvin Harrison Jr.

HOU

at LAC

52

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at MIN

53

Treylon Burks

WAS

vs. LAR

54

Darius Cooper

PHI

vs. NYG

55

Keon Coleman

BUF

at MIN

56

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. HOU

57

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. ARI

58

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at BAL

59

Jahan Dotson

ATL

vs. CIN

60

Efton Chism

NE

vs. GB

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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