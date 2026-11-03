It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That leaves fantasy managers without the services of the inconsistent DK Metcalf, as well as rookie receivers Germie Bernard and Carnell Tate. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Malik Nabers and Jameson Williams. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, such as DeVonta Smith, and others, like Zay Flowers and Omar Cooper Jr., are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. ARI 2 Puka Nacua LAR at WAS 3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at ATL 4 Malik Nabers NYG at PHI 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIA 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL at IND 7 Drake London ATL vs. CIN 8 Chris Olave NO vs. CLE 9 Christian Watson GB at NE 10 Tee Higgins CIN at ATL 11 Nico Collins HOU at LAC 12 Parker Washington JAC at BAL 13 Matthew Golden GB at NE 14 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. BUF 15 Rashee Rice KC vs. NYJ 16 Mike Evans SF vs. LV 17 George Pickens DAL at IND 18 Garrett Wilson NYJ at KC 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. DEN 20 Luther Burden III CHI vs. TB 21 Jameson Williams DET at MIA 22 Emeka Egbuka TB at CHI 23 DJ Moore BUF at MIN 24 Jalen Coker CAR vs. DEN 25 Jaylen Waddle DEN at CAR 26 Michael Wilson ARI at SEA 27 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. HOU 28 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. LAR 29 KC Concepcion CLE at NO 30 Makai Lemon PHI vs. NYG 31 Keenan Allen IND vs. DAL 32 Denzel Boston CLE at NO 33 Devaughn Vele NO vs. CLE 34 Rome Odunze CHI vs. TB 35 Tre Tucker LV at SF 36 Malik Washington MIA vs. DET 37 DeMario Douglas NE vs. GB 38 Jordan Addison MIN vs. BUF 39 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at KC 40 Zay Flowers BAL vs. JAC 41 Caleb Douglas MIA vs. DET 42 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ at KC 43 Jakobi Meyers JAC at BAL 44 Josh Downs IND vs. DAL 45 Antonio Williams WAS vs. LAR 46 Xavier Worthy KC vs. NYJ 47 Ryan Flournoy DAL at IND 48 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at CHI 49 Courtland Sutton DEN at CAR 50 Kyle Williams NE vs. GB 51 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU at LAC 52 Khalil Shakir BUF at MIN 53 Treylon Burks WAS vs. LAR 54 Darius Cooper PHI vs. NYG 55 Keon Coleman BUF at MIN 56 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. HOU 57 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. ARI 58 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at BAL 59 Jahan Dotson ATL vs. CIN 60 Efton Chism NE vs. GB