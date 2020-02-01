Super Bowl LIV Cross-Sport Props Best Bets

Prior to the sports world stepping aside, allowing Super Bowl LIV to take center stage, there are several early Super Bowl Sunday sporting events. Bookmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook are offering unique cross-sport props that enhance the NFL Championship betting experience. Bettors are reminded that wagers on these props must placed several hours prior the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

NBA Prop: Nuggets Nikola Jokic vs. Chiefs’ Demarcus Robinson

Note: Bets must be placed before 12:40 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

Who Will Have More: Nikola Jokic points + rebounds + assists or Demarcus Robinson receiving yards? The Denver Nuggets and two-time All-Star Nikola Jokic are in Detroit to face the Pistons as part of the four-game NBA slate on Super Bowl Sunday. This cross-sport prop has Jokic as the favorite at -11.5 over Robinson. Denver last played on Friday and defeated the Bucks 127-115 in Milwaukee. Jokic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and dished off 9 assists.

So far this season, over 48 games played, Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 10 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. Based on those numbers, Robinson needs to post 26 receiving yards during Super Bowl LIV to be graded as the winner on this prop option. Detroit is in the middle of the pack on defense, allowing 111.4 PPG, and this is the first meeting between the Pistons and Nuggets this season. Jokic posted a very pedestrian 16/3/4 line in Detroit on February 4 last season.

Robinson is listed at 26.5 total yards on his main receiving yards prop and his longest reception prop is posted at 15.5 yards. Over 16 regular season games, Robinson had at least 27 receiving yards six times but none of those were during the Chiefs’ final six contests. During two playoff starts, Robinson had two receptions and 31 yards against Tennessee but just one catch and four yards versus Houston. It will only take one long pass reception to cash in with Robinson.

Prop Pick: Demarcus Robinson +11.5 (-110)

NHL Prop: Sidney Crosby Points vs. Jimmy Garoppolo TD Passes

Note: Bets must be placed before 12:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

Who Will Have More: Sidney Crosby total points versus Washington or Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown passes against Kansas City? As part of the three-game Super Bowl Sunday NHL schedule, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in Washington to face the Capitals. This is the first of four meetings this season between these bitter Metropolitan division rivals. After missing 28 contests due to a core muscle injury, Crosby has been hot with four goals and seven assists over six games.

Two contests accounted for the bulk of the scoring as Crosby had four points in his first game back versus Minnesota, and then posted three points during the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win against Philadelphia on Friday. During four games against the Capitals last season, Crosby had two points in three contests and one point in the other match. Sid The Kid is a +0.5 underdog on this prop option, meaning Garoppolo would need to throw three TD passes if Crosby records two points.

During the regular season, Garoppolo had two or fewer TD passes during 12 of 16 games. That includes six games with one TD and three contests with zero touchdowns. During two playoff games, Jimmy G had one TD versus Minnesota and none against Green Bay. The Kansas City defense has allowed two or fewer TD passes during 14 of 18 contests. That includes two TD passes in both playoff games versus Houston and Tennessee. Crosby is the bet on this prop.

Prop Pick: Sidney Crosby Has More Points +0.5 (-110)

PGA Phoenix Open Prop: Ricky Fowler vs. Kansas City Rush Yards

Note: Bets must be placed before 11:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

Who Will Have More: Ricky Fowler 4th Round Phoenix Open score or Kansas City total rushing yards? Bringing the PGA into the Super Bowl mix, the Phoenix Open is on Westgate SuperBook prop card. At the time of publishing, two rounds are complete and Ricky Fowler (139) is ten shots behind J.B. Holmes who has a 129 total score. Fowler is the defending champion here but he shot a dismal 74 in the opening round prior to rebounding with a solid 65 on Friday.

Pin placements are the most difficult during the final round and Fowler posted scores of 73 and 74 in the 2018 and 2019 tournaments respectively. The Chiefs total rushing yards is the favorite at -18.5 (-110) on this prop. If we project Fowler shooting a 74 in the final round, Kansas City needs 93 rushing yards to be graded the winner. The number decreases if his score is lower. The Chiefs topped 93 yards 11 times this season—including both playoff games.

Prop Pick: Kansas City Chiefs Total Rushing Yards -18.5 (-110)

MLB Prop: Mike Trout Home Runs vs. Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts

Note: Bets must be placed before 6:25 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

Who Will Have More: Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout 2020 home runs or Patrick Mahomes total pass attempts? Bettors who are OK with investing in a long-term futures wager should consider this prop option. Mahomes is the favorite here at -1.5 and his Super Bowl LIV total passing attempts prop is posted at 38.5 on the Westgate betting board. If Mahomes reaches that number, Trout would need to hit 38 home runs during the upcoming MLB season.

Trout made 134 starts during the 2019 MLB season and hit 45 home runs. He also had 39 big flies over 140 games in 2018 prior to hitting 33 round-trippers during just 114 games in 2017. Considering his three-year average, Trout’s projection would be 39 home runs over 129 games in 2020. Trout suffering an injury, as was the case the last three years, is a risk to consider. Bet on Trout hitting more home runs than Super Bowl LIV pass attempts for Mahomes.

Prop Pick: Mike Trout Hits More Home Runs +1.5 (-110)

